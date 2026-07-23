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Estas configuraciones están disponibles en system.settings y se generan automáticamente a partir del código fuente.

use_variant_as_common_type

Permite usar el tipo Variant como tipo de resultado en las funciones if/multiIf/array/map cuando no existe un tipo común para los tipos de los argumentos. Ejemplo:

use_variant_default_implementation_for_comparisons

Habilita o deshabilita la implementación por defecto para el tipo Variant en las funciones de comparación.
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026