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Esta configuración está disponible en system.settings y se genera automáticamente a partir del código fuente.

function_json_value_return_type_allow_complex

Controla si se permite que la función json_value devuelva tipos complejos (como struct, array o map).
Posibles valores:
  • true — Se permite.
  • false — No se permite.

function_json_value_return_type_allow_nullable

Controla si se permite devolver NULL cuando no existe ningún valor para la función JSON_VALUE.
Posibles valores:
  • true — Se permite.
  • false — No se permite.
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026