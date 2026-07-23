Controla si se permite que la función json_value devuelva tipos complejos (como struct, array o map).
function_json_value_return_type_allow_complex
Posibles valores:
SELECT JSON_VALUE('{"hello":{"world":"!"}}', '$.hello') settings function_json_value_return_type_allow_complex=true
┌─JSON_VALUE('{"hello":{"world":"!"}}', '$.hello')─┐
│ {"world":"!"} │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.
- true — Se permite.
- false — No se permite.
Controla si se permite devolver
function_json_value_return_type_allow_nullable
NULL cuando no existe ningún valor para la función JSON_VALUE.
Posibles valores:
SELECT JSON_VALUE('{"hello":"world"}', '$.b') settings function_json_value_return_type_allow_nullable=true;
┌─JSON_VALUE('{"hello":"world"}', '$.b')─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.
- true — Se permite.
- false — No se permite.