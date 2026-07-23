timeSeriesLastTwoSamples

SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1 ;

-- Table for raw data

CREATE TABLE t_raw_timeseries

(

metric_id UInt64,

timestamp DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ) CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),

value Float64 CODEC(DoubleDelta)

)

ENGINE = MergeTree()

ORDER BY (metric_id, timestamp );

-- Insert some data

INSERT INTO t_raw_timeseries(metric_id, timestamp , value ) SELECT number % 10 AS metric_id, '2024-12-12 12:00:00' ::DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ) + interval (( number / 10 )% 100 ) * 900 millisecond as timestamp , number % 3 + number % 29 AS value FROM numbers( 1000 );

-- The aggregated table stores only last 2 values for each 15-second aligned timestamp.

-- This allows to calculate PromQL-like irate and idelta by reading much less data then is stored in the raw table.

WITH

'2024-12-12 12:00:15' ::DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ) AS start_ts, -- start of timestamp grid

start_ts + INTERVAL 60 SECOND AS end_ts, -- end of timestamp grid

15 AS step_seconds, -- step of timestamp grid

45 AS window_seconds -- "staleness" window

SELECT

metric_id,

timeSeriesInstantDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)( timestamp , value ),

timeSeriesInstantRateToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)( timestamp , value )

FROM t_raw_timeseries

WHERE metric_id = 3 AND timestamp BETWEEN start_ts - interval window_seconds seconds AND end_ts