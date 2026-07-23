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timeSeriesLastTwoSamples

Introducido en: v25.6.0 Función de agregación para remuestrear datos de series temporales y calcular irate e idelta al estilo de PromQL. Función de agregación que toma datos de series temporales como pares de marcas temporales y valores, y almacena como máximo las 2 muestras más recientes. Esta función de agregación está pensada para usarse con una vista materializada y una tabla agregada que almacena datos de series temporales remuestreados para marcas temporales alineadas con la cuadrícula. La tabla agregada almacena solo los 2 últimos valores para cada marca temporal alineada. Esto permite calcular irate e idelta al estilo de PromQL leyendo muchos menos datos de los que se almacenan en la tabla sin procesar.
Esta función es experimental; actívela estableciendo allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.
Sintaxis
Argumentos Valor devuelto Devuelve un par de arrays de la misma longitud, entre 0 y 2. El primer array contiene las marcas temporales de las series temporales muestreadas; el segundo array contiene los valores correspondientes de las series temporales. Tuple(Array(DateTime), Array(Float64)) Ejemplos Tabla de ejemplo para datos sin procesar y otra tabla para almacenar datos remuestreados
Query
Response
Consultar las 2 últimas muestras para las marcas temporales ‘2024-12-12 12:00:15’ y ‘2024-12-12 12:00:30’
Query
Response
Calcular idelta e irate a partir de datos sin procesar
Query
Response
Calcular idelta e irate a partir de datos remuestreados
Query
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026