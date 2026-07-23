Introducido en: v25.6.0 Función de agregación para remuestrear datos de series temporales y calcular
timeSeriesLastTwoSamples
irate e
idelta al estilo de PromQL.
Función de agregación que toma datos de series temporales como pares de marcas temporales y valores, y almacena como máximo las 2 muestras más recientes. Esta función de agregación está pensada para usarse con una vista materializada y una tabla agregada que almacena datos de series temporales remuestreados para marcas temporales alineadas con la cuadrícula.
La tabla agregada almacena solo los 2 últimos valores para cada marca temporal alineada. Esto permite calcular
irate e
idelta al estilo de PromQL leyendo muchos menos datos de los que se almacenan en la tabla sin procesar.
Sintaxis
Argumentos
timeSeriesLastTwoSamples(timestamp, value)
timestamp— Marca temporal de la muestra.
DateTimeo
DateTime64o
(U)Int*o
Int*
value— Valor de la serie temporal correspondiente a la marca temporal.
Float32o
Float64
Tuple(Array(DateTime), Array(Float64))
Ejemplos
Tabla de ejemplo para datos sin procesar y otra tabla para almacenar datos remuestreados
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
-- Table for raw data
CREATE TABLE t_raw_timeseries
(
metric_id UInt64,
timestamp DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),
value Float64 CODEC(DoubleDelta)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (metric_id, timestamp);
-- Table with data re-sampled to bigger (15 sec) time steps
CREATE TABLE t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
(
metric_id UInt64,
grid_timestamp DateTime('UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD), -- Timestamp aligned to 15 sec
samples AggregateFunction(timeSeriesLastTwoSamples, DateTime64(3, 'UTC'), Float64)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree()
ORDER BY (metric_id, grid_timestamp);
-- MV for populating re-sampled table
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_resampled_timeseries TO t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
(
metric_id UInt64,
grid_timestamp DateTime('UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),
samples AggregateFunction(timeSeriesLastTwoSamples, DateTime64(3, 'UTC'), Float64)
)
AS SELECT
metric_id,
ceil(toUnixTimestamp(timestamp + interval 999 millisecond) / 15, 0) * 15 AS grid_timestamp, -- Round timestamp up to the next grid point
initializeAggregation('timeSeriesLastTwoSamplesState', timestamp, value) AS samples
FROM t_raw_timeseries
ORDER BY metric_id, grid_timestamp;
-- Insert some data
INSERT INTO t_raw_timeseries(metric_id, timestamp, value) SELECT number%10 AS metric_id, '2024-12-12 12:00:00'::DateTime64(3, 'UTC') + interval ((number/10)%100)*900 millisecond as timestamp, number%3+number%29 AS value FROM numbers(1000);
-- Check raw data
SELECT *
FROM t_raw_timeseries
WHERE metric_id = 3 AND timestamp BETWEEN '2024-12-12 12:00:12' AND '2024-12-12 12:00:31'
ORDER BY metric_id, timestamp;
Consultar las 2 últimas muestras para las marcas temporales ‘2024-12-12 12:00:15’ y ‘2024-12-12 12:00:30’
Response
3 2024-12-12 12:00:12.870 29
3 2024-12-12 12:00:13.770 8
3 2024-12-12 12:00:14.670 19
3 2024-12-12 12:00:15.570 30
3 2024-12-12 12:00:16.470 9
3 2024-12-12 12:00:17.370 20
3 2024-12-12 12:00:18.270 2
3 2024-12-12 12:00:19.170 10
3 2024-12-12 12:00:20.070 21
3 2024-12-12 12:00:20.970 3
3 2024-12-12 12:00:21.870 11
3 2024-12-12 12:00:22.770 22
3 2024-12-12 12:00:23.670 4
3 2024-12-12 12:00:24.570 12
3 2024-12-12 12:00:25.470 23
3 2024-12-12 12:00:26.370 5
3 2024-12-12 12:00:27.270 13
3 2024-12-12 12:00:28.170 24
3 2024-12-12 12:00:29.069 6
3 2024-12-12 12:00:29.969 14
3 2024-12-12 12:00:30.869 25
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
-- Table for raw data
CREATE TABLE t_raw_timeseries
(
metric_id UInt64,
timestamp DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),
value Float64 CODEC(DoubleDelta)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (metric_id, timestamp);
-- Table with data re-sampled to bigger (15 sec) time steps
CREATE TABLE t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
(
metric_id UInt64,
grid_timestamp DateTime('UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD), -- Timestamp aligned to 15 sec
samples AggregateFunction(timeSeriesLastTwoSamples, DateTime64(3, 'UTC'), Float64)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree()
ORDER BY (metric_id, grid_timestamp);
-- MV for populating re-sampled table
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_resampled_timeseries TO t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
(
metric_id UInt64,
grid_timestamp DateTime('UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),
samples AggregateFunction(timeSeriesLastTwoSamples, DateTime64(3, 'UTC'), Float64)
)
AS SELECT
metric_id,
ceil(toUnixTimestamp(timestamp + interval 999 millisecond) / 15, 0) * 15 AS grid_timestamp, -- Round timestamp up to the next grid point
initializeAggregation('timeSeriesLastTwoSamplesState', timestamp, value) AS samples
FROM t_raw_timeseries
ORDER BY metric_id, grid_timestamp;
-- Insert some data
INSERT INTO t_raw_timeseries(metric_id, timestamp, value) SELECT number%10 AS metric_id, '2024-12-12 12:00:00'::DateTime64(3, 'UTC') + interval ((number/10)%100)*900 millisecond as timestamp, number%3+number%29 AS value FROM numbers(1000);
-- Check re-sampled data
SELECT metric_id, grid_timestamp, (finalizeAggregation(samples).1 as timestamp, finalizeAggregation(samples).2 as value)
FROM t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
WHERE metric_id = 3 AND grid_timestamp BETWEEN '2024-12-12 12:00:15' AND '2024-12-12 12:00:30'
ORDER BY metric_id, grid_timestamp;
Calcular
Response
3 2024-12-12 12:00:15 (['2024-12-12 12:00:14.670','2024-12-12 12:00:13.770'],[19,8])
3 2024-12-12 12:00:30 (['2024-12-12 12:00:29.969','2024-12-12 12:00:29.069'],[14,6])
idelta e
irate a partir de datos sin procesar
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
-- Table for raw data
CREATE TABLE t_raw_timeseries
(
metric_id UInt64,
timestamp DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),
value Float64 CODEC(DoubleDelta)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (metric_id, timestamp);
-- Insert some data
INSERT INTO t_raw_timeseries(metric_id, timestamp, value) SELECT number%10 AS metric_id, '2024-12-12 12:00:00'::DateTime64(3, 'UTC') + interval ((number/10)%100)*900 millisecond as timestamp, number%3+number%29 AS value FROM numbers(1000);
-- The aggregated table stores only last 2 values for each 15-second aligned timestamp.
-- This allows to calculate PromQL-like irate and idelta by reading much less data then is stored in the raw table.
WITH
'2024-12-12 12:00:15'::DateTime64(3,'UTC') AS start_ts, -- start of timestamp grid
start_ts + INTERVAL 60 SECOND AS end_ts, -- end of timestamp grid
15 AS step_seconds, -- step of timestamp grid
45 AS window_seconds -- "staleness" window
SELECT
metric_id,
timeSeriesInstantDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value),
timeSeriesInstantRateToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value)
FROM t_raw_timeseries
WHERE metric_id = 3 AND timestamp BETWEEN start_ts - interval window_seconds seconds AND end_ts
GROUP BY metric_id;
Calcular idelta e irate a partir de datos remuestreados
Response
3 [11,8,-18,8,11] [12.222222222222221,8.88888888888889,1.1111111111111112,8.88888888888889,12.222222222222221]
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
-- Table for raw data
CREATE TABLE t_raw_timeseries
(
metric_id UInt64,
timestamp DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),
value Float64 CODEC(DoubleDelta)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (metric_id, timestamp);
-- Table with data re-sampled to bigger (15 sec) time steps
CREATE TABLE t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
(
metric_id UInt64,
grid_timestamp DateTime('UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD), -- Timestamp aligned to 15 sec
samples AggregateFunction(timeSeriesLastTwoSamples, DateTime64(3, 'UTC'), Float64)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree()
ORDER BY (metric_id, grid_timestamp);
-- MV for populating re-sampled table
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_resampled_timeseries TO t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
(
metric_id UInt64,
grid_timestamp DateTime('UTC') CODEC(DoubleDelta, ZSTD),
samples AggregateFunction(timeSeriesLastTwoSamples, DateTime64(3, 'UTC'), Float64)
)
AS SELECT
metric_id,
ceil(toUnixTimestamp(timestamp + interval 999 millisecond) / 15, 0) * 15 AS grid_timestamp, -- Round timestamp up to the next grid point
initializeAggregation('timeSeriesLastTwoSamplesState', timestamp, value) AS samples
FROM t_raw_timeseries
ORDER BY metric_id, grid_timestamp;
-- Insert some data
INSERT INTO t_raw_timeseries(metric_id, timestamp, value) SELECT number%10 AS metric_id, '2024-12-12 12:00:00'::DateTime64(3, 'UTC') + interval ((number/10)%100)*900 millisecond as timestamp, number%3+number%29 AS value FROM numbers(1000);
WITH
'2024-12-12 12:00:15'::DateTime64(3,'UTC') AS start_ts, -- start of timestamp grid
start_ts + INTERVAL 60 SECOND AS end_ts, -- end of timestamp grid
15 AS step_seconds, -- step of timestamp grid
45 AS window_seconds -- "staleness" window
SELECT
metric_id,
timeSeriesInstantDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamps, values),
timeSeriesInstantRateToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamps, values)
FROM (
SELECT
metric_id,
finalizeAggregation(samples).1 AS timestamps,
finalizeAggregation(samples).2 AS values
FROM t_resampled_timeseries_15_sec
WHERE metric_id = 3 AND grid_timestamp BETWEEN start_ts - interval window_seconds seconds AND end_ts
)
GROUP BY metric_id;
Response
3 [11,8,-18,8,11] [12.222222222222221,8.88888888888889,1.1111111111111112,8.88888888888889,12.222222222222221]