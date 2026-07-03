Introducido en: v24.9.0 Calcula la lista de rutas distintas y sus tipos almacenados en la columna JSON.
distinctJSONPathsAndTypes
Sintaxis
Si la declaración JSON contiene rutas con tipos especificados, estas rutas siempre se incluirán en el resultado de las funciones
distinctJSONPaths/distinctJSONPathsAndTypes, aunque los datos de entrada no tuvieran valores para esas rutas.
Argumentos
distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json)
json— columna JSON.
JSON
Map(String, Array(String))
Ejemplos
Uso básico con tipos mixtos
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}'), ('{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}');
SELECT distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json) FROM test_json;
Con rutas JSON definidas
Response
┌─distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json)───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ {'a':['Int64'],'b':['Array(Nullable(Int64))','String'],'c.d.e':['Date'],'c.d.f':['Array(JSON(max_dynamic_types=16, max_dynamic_paths=256))']} │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON(a UInt32)) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : "World", "c" : [1, 2, 3]}');
SELECT distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json) FROM test_json;
Response
┌─distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json)────────────────────────────────┐
│ {'a':['UInt32'],'b':['String'],'c':['Array(Nullable(Int64))']} │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘