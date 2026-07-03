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distinctJSONPathsAndTypes

Introducido en: v24.9.0 Calcula la lista de rutas distintas y sus tipos almacenados en la columna JSON.
Si la declaración JSON contiene rutas con tipos especificados, estas rutas siempre se incluirán en el resultado de las funciones distinctJSONPaths/distinctJSONPathsAndTypes, aunque los datos de entrada no tuvieran valores para esas rutas.
Sintaxis
Argumentos
  • json — columna JSON. JSON
Valor devuelto Devuelve el mapa ordenado de rutas y tipos. Map(String, Array(String)) Ejemplos Uso básico con tipos mixtos
Query
Response
Con rutas JSON definidas
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026