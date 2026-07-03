SELECT value , time , round (exp_smooth, 3 ), bar(exp_smooth, 0 , 20 , 50 ) AS bar FROM ( SELECT ( number % 5 ) = 0 AS value , number AS time , exponentialTimeDecayedCount( 10 )( time ) OVER ( ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS exp_smooth FROM numbers( 50 ) )