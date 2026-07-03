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exponentialTimeDecayedCount

Introducido en: v21.12.0 Devuelve el decaimiento exponencial acumulado de una serie temporal en el índice temporal t. Sintaxis
Parámetros Argumentos Valor devuelto Devuelve el decaimiento exponencial acumulado en el instante de tiempo dado. Float64 Ejemplos Uso de la función de ventana con representación visual
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026