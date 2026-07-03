Introducido en: v23.2.0 Devuelve la matriz de covarianza muestral de N variables. Sintaxis
covarSampMatrix
Argumentos
covarSampMatrix(x1[, x2, ...])
x1[, x2, ...]— Uno o más parámetros con los que calcular la matriz de covarianza muestral.
(U)Int*o
Float*o
Decimal
Array(Array(Float64))
Ejemplos
Cálculo básico de la matriz de covarianza muestral
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test;
CREATE TABLE test
(
a UInt32,
b Float64,
c Float64,
d Float64
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test(a, b, c, d) VALUES (1, 5.6, -4.4, 2.6), (2, -9.6, 3, 3.3), (3, -1.3, -4, 1.2), (4, 5.3, 9.7, 2.3), (5, 4.4, 0.037, 1.222), (6, -8.6, -7.8, 2.1233), (7, 5.1, 9.3, 8.1222), (8, 7.9, -3.6, 9.837), (9, -8.2, 0.62, 8.43555), (10, -3, 7.3, 6.762);
SELECT arrayMap(x -> round(x, 3), arrayJoin(covarSampMatrix(a, b, c, d))) AS covarSampMatrix
FROM test
Response
┌─covarSampMatrix─────────────┐
│ [9.167,-1.956,4.534,7.498] │
│ [-1.956,45.634,7.206,2.369] │
│ [4.534,7.206,38.011,5.283] │
│ [7.498,2.369,5.283,11.034] │
└─────────────────────────────┘