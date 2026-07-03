Skip to main content

covarSampMatrix

Introducido en: v23.2.0 Devuelve la matriz de covarianza muestral de N variables. Sintaxis
Argumentos
  • x1[, x2, ...] — Uno o más parámetros con los que calcular la matriz de covarianza muestral. (U)Int* o Float* o Decimal
Valor devuelto Devuelve la matriz de covarianza muestral. Array(Array(Float64)) Ejemplos Cálculo básico de la matriz de covarianza muestral
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026