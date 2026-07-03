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exponentialMovingAverage

Introducido en: v21.11.0 Calcula la media móvil exponencial de los valores para un tiempo determinado. Cada value corresponde a un timeunit determinado. La semivida x es el desfase temporal en el que los pesos exponenciales se reducen a la mitad. La función devuelve una media ponderada: cuanto más antiguo es el punto temporal, menor es el peso del valor correspondiente. Sintaxis
Parámetros Argumentos
  • value — Valor. (U)Int* o Float* o Decimal
  • timeunit — timeunit. La timeunit no es una marca de tiempo (timestamp) en segundos, sino un índice del intervalo de tiempo. Puede calcularse con intDiv. (U)Int* o Float* o Decimal
Valor devuelto Devuelve una media móvil con suavizado exponencial de los valores de los últimos x intervalos de tiempo en el instante más reciente. Float64 Ejemplos Media móvil exponencial básica
Query
Response
Ejemplo con la función bar
Query
Response
Uso de window function con cálculos basados en el tiempo
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026