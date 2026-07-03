SELECT value , time , round (exp_smooth, 3 ), bar(exp_smooth, 0 , 1 , 50 ) AS bar FROM ( SELECT ( number = 0 ) OR ( number >= 25 ) AS value , number AS time , exponentialMovingAverage( 10 )( value , time ) OVER ( Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS exp_smooth FROM numbers( 50 ) )