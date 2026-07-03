Introducido en: v21.11.0 Calcula la media móvil exponencial de los valores para un tiempo determinado. Cada
exponentialMovingAverage
value corresponde a un
timeunit determinado.
La semivida
x es el desfase temporal en el que los pesos exponenciales se reducen a la mitad.
La función devuelve una media ponderada: cuanto más antiguo es el punto temporal, menor es el peso del valor correspondiente.
Sintaxis
Parámetros Argumentos
exponentialMovingAverage(x)(value, timeunit)
value— Valor.
(U)Int*o
Float*o
Decimal
timeunit— timeunit. La timeunit no es una marca de tiempo (
timestamp) en segundos, sino un índice del intervalo de tiempo. Puede calcularse con
intDiv.
(U)Int*o
Float*o
Decimal
x intervalos de tiempo en el instante más reciente.
Float64
Ejemplos
Media móvil exponencial básica
Query
-- Tabla de entrada con datos de temperatura
SELECT exponentialMovingAverage(5)(temperature, timestamp)
FROM VALUES('temperature Int32, timestamp Int32',
(95, 1), (95, 2), (95, 3), (96, 4), (96, 5), (96, 6), (96, 7),
(97, 8), (97, 9), (97, 10), (97, 11), (98, 12), (98, 13), (98, 14),
(98, 15), (99, 16), (99, 17), (99, 18), (100, 19), (100, 20))
Ejemplo con la función
Response
┌─exponentialM⋯ timestamp)─┐
│ 92.25779635374204 │
└──────────────────────────┘
bar
Query
SELECT
value,
time,
round(exp_smooth, 3),
bar(exp_smooth, 0, 1, 50) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
(number = 0) OR (number >= 25) AS value,
number AS time,
exponentialMovingAverage(10)(value, time) OVER (Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS exp_smooth
FROM numbers(50)
)
Uso de window function con cálculos basados en el tiempo
Response
┌─value─┬─time─┬─round(exp_smooth, 3)─┬─bar────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ 0 │ 0.067 │ ███▎ │
│ 0 │ 1 │ 0.062 │ ███ │
│ 0 │ 2 │ 0.058 │ ██▊ │
│ 0 │ 3 │ 0.054 │ ██▋ │
│ 0 │ 4 │ 0.051 │ ██▌ │
│ 0 │ 5 │ 0.047 │ ██▎ │
│ 0 │ 6 │ 0.044 │ ██▏ │
│ 0 │ 7 │ 0.041 │ ██ │
│ 0 │ 8 │ 0.038 │ █▊ │
│ 0 │ 9 │ 0.036 │ █▋ │
│ 0 │ 10 │ 0.033 │ █▋ │
│ 0 │ 11 │ 0.031 │ █▌ │
│ 0 │ 12 │ 0.029 │ █▍ │
│ 0 │ 13 │ 0.027 │ █▎ │
│ 0 │ 14 │ 0.025 │ █▎ │
│ 0 │ 15 │ 0.024 │ █▏ │
│ 0 │ 16 │ 0.022 │ █ │
│ 0 │ 17 │ 0.021 │ █ │
│ 0 │ 18 │ 0.019 │ ▊ │
│ 0 │ 19 │ 0.018 │ ▊ │
│ 0 │ 20 │ 0.017 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 21 │ 0.016 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 22 │ 0.015 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 23 │ 0.014 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 24 │ 0.013 │ ▋ │
│ 1 │ 25 │ 0.079 │ ███▊ │
│ 1 │ 26 │ 0.14 │ ███████ │
│ 1 │ 27 │ 0.198 │ █████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 28 │ 0.252 │ ████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 29 │ 0.302 │ ███████████████ │
│ 1 │ 30 │ 0.349 │ █████████████████▍ │
│ 1 │ 31 │ 0.392 │ ███████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 32 │ 0.433 │ █████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 33 │ 0.471 │ ███████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 34 │ 0.506 │ █████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 35 │ 0.539 │ ██████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 36 │ 0.57 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 37 │ 0.599 │ █████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 38 │ 0.626 │ ███████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 39 │ 0.651 │ ████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 40 │ 0.674 │ █████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 41 │ 0.696 │ ██████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 42 │ 0.716 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 43 │ 0.735 │ ████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 44 │ 0.753 │ █████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 45 │ 0.77 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▍ │
│ 1 │ 46 │ 0.785 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 47 │ 0.8 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 48 │ 0.813 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 49 │ 0.825 │ █████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
└───────┴──────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
CREATE TABLE data
ENGINE = Memory AS
SELECT
10 AS value,
toDateTime('2020-01-01') + (3600 * number) AS time
FROM numbers_mt(10);
-- Calcular timeunit usando intDiv
SELECT
value,
time,
exponentialMovingAverage(1)(value, intDiv(toUInt32(time), 3600)) OVER (ORDER BY time ASC) AS res,
intDiv(toUInt32(time), 3600) AS timeunit
FROM data
ORDER BY time ASC
Response
┌─value─┬────────────────time─┬─────────res─┬─timeunit─┐
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 5 │ 438288 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 01:00:00 │ 7.5 │ 438289 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 02:00:00 │ 8.75 │ 438290 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 03:00:00 │ 9.375 │ 438291 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 04:00:00 │ 9.6875 │ 438292 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 05:00:00 │ 9.84375 │ 438293 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 06:00:00 │ 9.921875 │ 438294 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 07:00:00 │ 9.9609375 │ 438295 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 08:00:00 │ 9.98046875 │ 438296 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 09:00:00 │ 9.990234375 │ 438297 │
└───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────────┘