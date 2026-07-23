Introducido en: v1.1.0 Función de agregación que calcula el valor máximo de un grupo de valores. Sintaxis
max
Argumentos
max(column)
column— Nombre de la columna o expresión.
Any
Any
Ejemplos
Ejemplo sencillo de max
Query
CREATE TABLE employees (name String, salary UInt32) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO employees VALUES ('Alice', 3000), ('Bob', 4000), ('Charlie', 3500);
SELECT max(salary) FROM employees;
Max con GROUP BY
Response
┌─max(salary)─┐
│ 4000 │
└─────────────┘
Query
CREATE TABLE sales (department String, revenue UInt32) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO sales VALUES ('Engineering', 100000), ('Engineering', 120000), ('Marketing', 80000), ('Marketing', 90000);
SELECT department, max(revenue) FROM sales GROUP BY department ORDER BY department;
Nota sobre el máximo sin agregación
Response
┌─department──┬─max(revenue)─┐
│ Engineering │ 120000 │
│ Marketing │ 90000 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┘
Query
-- If you need non-aggregate function to choose a maximum of two values, see greatest():
SELECT greatest(a, b) FROM table;