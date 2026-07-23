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max

Introducido en: v1.1.0 Función de agregación que calcula el valor máximo de un grupo de valores. Sintaxis
Argumentos
  • column — Nombre de la columna o expresión. Any
Valor devuelto El valor máximo del grupo, con el mismo tipo que la entrada. Any Ejemplos Ejemplo sencillo de max
Query
Response
Max con GROUP BY
Query
Response
Nota sobre el máximo sin agregación
Query
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026