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maxIntersections

Introducido en: v20.1.0 Función de agregación que calcula el número máximo de veces que un grupo de intervalos se cruza entre sí (si todos los intervalos se cruzan al menos una vez). Sintaxis
Argumentos
  • start_column — Una columna numérica que representa el inicio de cada intervalo. Si start_column es NULL o 0, se omitirá el intervalo. (U)Int* o Float*
  • end_column — Una columna numérica que representa el final de cada intervalo. Si end_column es NULL o 0, se omitirá el intervalo. (U)Int* o Float*
Valor devuelto Devuelve el número máximo de intervalos que se cruzan. UInt64 Ejemplos Cálculo del número máximo de intersecciones
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026