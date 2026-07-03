Introducido en: v20.1.0 Función de agregación que calcula el número máximo de veces que un grupo de intervalos se cruza entre sí (si todos los intervalos se cruzan al menos una vez). Sintaxis
maxIntersections
Argumentos
maxIntersections(start_column, end_column)
start_column— Una columna numérica que representa el inicio de cada intervalo. Si
start_columnes
NULLo 0, se omitirá el intervalo.
(U)Int*o
Float*
end_column— Una columna numérica que representa el final de cada intervalo. Si
end_columnes
NULLo 0, se omitirá el intervalo.
(U)Int*o
Float*
UInt64
Ejemplos
Cálculo del número máximo de intersecciones
Query
CREATE TABLE my_events (
start UInt32,
end UInt32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple();
INSERT INTO my_events VALUES
(1, 3),
(1, 6),
(2, 5),
(3, 7);
SELECT maxIntersections(start, end) FROM my_events;
Response
┌─maxIntersections(start, end)─┐
│ 3 │
└──────────────────────────────┘