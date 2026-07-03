Introducido en: v20.1.0 Calcula el XOR de una columna bitmap y devuelve su cardinalidad. Si se añade el combinador de sufijo
groupBitmapXor
-State, devuelve un objeto bitmap.
Sintaxis
Argumentos
groupBitmapXor(expr)
groupBitmapXorState(expr)
expr— Expresión que da como resultado un valor de tipo
AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt*).
AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt*)
UInt64 o un objeto bitmap al usar
-State.
UInt64
Ejemplos
Ejemplo de uso
Query
CREATE TABLE bitmap_column_expr_test2
(
tag_id String,
z AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tag_id;
INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ('tag1', bitmapBuild(cast([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] AS Array(UInt32))));
INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ('tag2', bitmapBuild(cast([6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15] AS Array(UInt32))));
INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ('tag3', bitmapBuild(cast([2,4,6,8,10,12] AS Array(UInt32))));
SELECT groupBitmapXor(z) FROM bitmap_column_expr_test2 WHERE like(tag_id, 'tag%');
Uso del combinador -State
Response
┌─groupBitmapXor(z)─┐
│ 10 │
└───────────────────┘
Query
SELECT arraySort(bitmapToArray(groupBitmapXorState(z))) FROM bitmap_column_expr_test2 WHERE like(tag_id, 'tag%');
Response
┌─arraySort(bitmapToArray(groupBitmapXorState(z)))─┐
│ [1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15] │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘