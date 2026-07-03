CREATE TABLE bitmap_column_expr_test2 ( tag_id String, z AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tag_id; INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ( 'tag1' , bitmapBuild( cast ([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10] AS Array (UInt32)))); INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ( 'tag2' , bitmapBuild( cast ([6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15] AS Array (UInt32)))); INSERT INTO bitmap_column_expr_test2 VALUES ( 'tag3' , bitmapBuild( cast ([2,4,6,8,10,12] AS Array (UInt32)))); SELECT groupBitmapOr(z) FROM bitmap_column_expr_test2 WHERE like (tag_id, 'tag%' );