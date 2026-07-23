Introducido en: v25.6.0 Función de agregación que toma series temporales como pares de marcas de tiempo y valores, y remuestrea estos datos en una cuadrícula temporal regular descrita por la marca de tiempo inicial, la marca de tiempo final y el paso. Para cada punto de la cuadrícula, se elige la muestra más reciente (dentro de la ventana de tiempo especificada). Alias:
timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness
timeSeriesLastToGrid.
Sintaxis
Alias:
timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness(start_timestamp, end_timestamp, grid_step, staleness_window)(timestamp, value)
timeSeriesLastToGrid
Parámetros
start_timestamp— Especifica el inicio de la cuadrícula.
UInt32o
DateTime
end_timestamp— Especifica el final de la cuadrícula.
UInt32o
DateTime
grid_step— Especifica el paso de la cuadrícula en segundos.
UInt32
staleness_window— Especifica la antigüedad máxima de la muestra más reciente, en segundos.
UInt32
timestamp— Marca de tiempo de la muestra. Puede ser un valor individual o un array.
UInt32o
DateTimeo
Array(UInt32)o
Array(DateTime)
value— Valor de la serie temporal correspondiente a la marca de tiempo. Puede ser un valor individual o un array.
Float*o
Array(Float*)
Array(Nullable(Float64))
Ejemplos
Uso básico con pares individuales de marca de tiempo y valor
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
WITH
-- NOTE: the gap between 140 and 190 is to show how values are filled for ts = 150, 165, 180 according to staleness window parameter
[110, 120, 130, 140, 190, 200, 210, 220, 230]::Array(DateTime) AS timestamps,
[1, 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 8, 12, 13]::Array(Float32) AS values, -- array of values corresponding to timestamps above
90 AS start_ts, -- start of timestamp grid
90 + 120 AS end_ts, -- end of timestamp grid
15 AS step_seconds, -- step of timestamp grid
30 AS window_seconds -- "staleness" window
SELECT timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value)
FROM
(
-- This subquery converts arrays of timestamps and values into rows of `timestamp`, `value`
SELECT
arrayJoin(arrayZip(timestamps, values)) AS ts_and_val,
ts_and_val.1 AS timestamp,
ts_and_val.2 AS value
);
Uso de argumentos de tipo Array
Response
┌─timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value)─┐
│ [NULL,NULL,1,3,4,4,NULL,5,8] │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
WITH
[110, 120, 130, 140, 190, 200, 210, 220, 230]::Array(DateTime) AS timestamps,
[1, 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 8, 12, 13]::Array(Float32) AS values,
90 AS start_ts,
90 + 120 AS end_ts,
15 AS step_seconds,
30 AS window_seconds
SELECT timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamps, values);
Response
┌─timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamps, values)─┐
│ [NULL,NULL,1,3,4,4,NULL,5,8] │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘