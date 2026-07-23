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timeSeriesResampleToGridWithStaleness

Introducido en: v25.6.0 Función de agregación que toma series temporales como pares de marcas de tiempo y valores, y remuestrea estos datos en una cuadrícula temporal regular descrita por la marca de tiempo inicial, la marca de tiempo final y el paso. Para cada punto de la cuadrícula, se elige la muestra más reciente (dentro de la ventana de tiempo especificada). Alias: timeSeriesLastToGrid.
Esta función es experimental; habilítela estableciendo allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.
Sintaxis
Alias: timeSeriesLastToGrid Parámetros
  • start_timestamp — Especifica el inicio de la cuadrícula. UInt32 o DateTime
  • end_timestamp — Especifica el final de la cuadrícula. UInt32 o DateTime
  • grid_step — Especifica el paso de la cuadrícula en segundos. UInt32
  • staleness_window — Especifica la antigüedad máxima de la muestra más reciente, en segundos. UInt32
Argumentos Valor devuelto Devuelve valores de series temporales remuestreados en la cuadrícula especificada. El array devuelto contiene un valor para cada punto de la cuadrícula temporal. El valor es NULL si no hay ninguna muestra para un punto concreto de la cuadrícula. Array(Nullable(Float64)) Ejemplos Uso básico con pares individuales de marca de tiempo y valor
Query
Response
Uso de argumentos de tipo Array
Query
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026