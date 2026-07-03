Introducido en: v20.1.0 Esta función puede utilizarse para probar la seguridad ante excepciones. Lanzará una excepción al crearse con la probabilidad especificada. Sintaxis
aggThrow
Argumentos
aggThrow(throw_prob)
throw_prob— Probabilidad de lanzar una excepción durante la creación.
Float64
Code: 503. DB::Exception: Aggregate function aggThrow has thrown exception successfully.
Ejemplos
Ejemplo de uso
Query
SELECT number % 2 AS even, aggThrow(number) FROM numbers(10) GROUP BY even;
Response
Received exception:
Code: 503. DB::Exception: Aggregate function aggThrow has thrown exception successfully: While executing AggregatingTransform. (AGGREGATE_FUNCTION_THROW)