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aggThrow

Introducido en: v20.1.0 Esta función puede utilizarse para probar la seguridad ante excepciones. Lanzará una excepción al crearse con la probabilidad especificada. Sintaxis
Argumentos
  • throw_prob — Probabilidad de lanzar una excepción durante la creación. Float64
Valor devuelto Devuelve una excepción: Code: 503. DB::Exception: Aggregate function aggThrow has thrown exception successfully. Ejemplos Ejemplo de uso
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026