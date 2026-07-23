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covarSampStable

Introducido en: v1.1.0 Calcula la covarianza muestral: Σ(xxˉ)(yyˉ)n1\frac{\Sigma{(x - \bar{x})(y - \bar{y})}}{n - 1}
Es similar a covarSamp pero utiliza un algoritmo numéricamente estable. Como resultado, covarSampStable es más lento que covarSamp pero ofrece un menor error computacional. Sintaxis
Argumentos Valor devuelto Devuelve la covarianza muestral entre x e y. Para n <= 1, se devuelve inf. Float64 Ejemplos Cálculo básico de covarianza muestral con algoritmo estable
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Response
Un único valor devuelve inf
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Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026