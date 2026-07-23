covarSampStableIntroducido en: v1.1.0 Calcula la covarianza muestral:
Es similar a
covarSamp pero utiliza un algoritmo numéricamente estable.
Como resultado,
covarSampStable es más lento que
covarSamp pero ofrece un menor error computacional.
Sintaxis
Argumentos Valor devuelto Devuelve la covarianza muestral entre
covarSampStable(x, y)
x e
y. Para
n <= 1, se devuelve
inf.
Float64
Ejemplos
Cálculo básico de covarianza muestral con algoritmo estable
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS series;
CREATE TABLE series(i UInt32, x_value Float64, y_value Float64) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO series(i, x_value, y_value) VALUES (1, 5.6,-4.4),(2, -9.6,3),(3, -1.3,-4),(4, 5.3,9.7),(5, 4.4,0.037),(6, -8.6,-7.8),(7, 5.1,9.3),(8, 7.9,-3.6),(9, -8.2,0.62),(10, -3,7.3);
SELECT covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)
FROM
(
SELECT
x_value,
y_value
FROM series
);
Un único valor devuelve inf
Response
┌─covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)─┐
│ 7.206275555555556 │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SELECT covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)
FROM
(
SELECT
x_value,
y_value
FROM series LIMIT 1
);
Response
┌─covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)─┐
│ inf │
└───────────────────────────────────┘