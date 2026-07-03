Introducido en: v24.9.0 Calcula una lista de rutas distintas almacenadas en una columna JSON. Sintaxis
distinctJSONPaths
Argumentos
distinctJSONPaths(json)
json— columna JSON.
JSON
Array(String)
Ejemplos
Uso básico con JSON anidado
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}'), ('{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}');
SELECT distinctJSONPaths(json) FROM test_json;
Con rutas JSON definidas
Response
┌─distinctJSONPaths(json)───┐
│ ['a','b','c.d.e','c.d.f'] │
└───────────────────────────┘
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}'), ('{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}')
SELECT distinctJSONPaths(json) FROM test_json;
Response
┌─distinctJSONPaths(json)─┐
│ ['a','b','c'] │
└─────────────────────────┘