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distinctJSONPaths

Introducido en: v24.9.0 Calcula una lista de rutas distintas almacenadas en una columna JSON. Sintaxis
Argumentos
  • json — columna JSON. JSON
Valor devuelto Devuelve la lista ordenada de rutas. Array(String) Ejemplos Uso básico con JSON anidado
Query
Response
Con rutas JSON definidas
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026