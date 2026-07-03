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groupBitmapAnd

Introducido en: v20.1.0 Calcula el AND de una columna bitmap y devuelve su cardinalidad. Si se añade el combinador de sufijo -State, devuelve un objeto bitmap. Sintaxis
Argumentos Valor devuelto Devuelve un recuento de tipo UInt64 o un objeto bitmap cuando se utiliza -State. UInt64 Ejemplos Ejemplo de uso
Query
Response
Uso del combinador -State
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026