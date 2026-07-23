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timeSeriesLastTwoSamples

أُضيف في: v25.6.0 دالة تجميع لإعادة أخذ عينات بيانات السلاسل الزمنية لحساب irate وidelta الشبيهين بـ PromQL. دالة تجميع تستقبل بيانات السلاسل الزمنية على هيئة أزواج من الطوابع الزمنية والقيم، ولا تخزّن سوى أحدث عينتين بحد أقصى. صُمِّمت دالة التجميع هذه لاستخدامها مع عرض مادي وجدول مُجمّع يخزّن بيانات السلاسل الزمنية المُعاد أخذ عيناتها للطوابع الزمنية المحاذية للشبكة. لا يخزّن الجدول المُجمّع سوى آخر قيمتين لكل طابع زمني محاذٍ. يتيح ذلك حساب irate وidelta الشبيهين بـ PromQL من خلال قراءة قدر أقل بكثير من البيانات مقارنةً بما هو مخزَّن في الجدول الخام.
هذه الدالة تجريبية، ولتمكينها عيّن allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.
الصياغة
الوسائط
  • timestamp — الطابع الزمني للعينة. DateTime أو DateTime64 أو (U)Int* أو Int*
  • value — قيمة السلسلة الزمنية المقابلة لهذا الطابع الزمني. Float32 أو Float64
القيمة المُعادة يعيد زوجًا من المصفوفات متساوية الطول، يتراوح طولها من 0 إلى 2. تحتوي المصفوفة الأولى على الطوابع الزمنية للسلاسل الزمنية التي أُخذت عيناتها، وتحتوي المصفوفة الثانية على القيم المقابلة لهذه السلاسل الزمنية. Tuple(Array(DateTime), Array(Float64)) أمثلة جدول مثال للبيانات الخام، وجدول لتخزين البيانات المُعاد أخذ عيناتها
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Response
استعلم عن آخر عينتين للطابعين الزمنيَّين ‘2024-12-12 12:00:15’ و’2024-12-12 12:00:30’
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احسب idelta وirate من البيانات الخام
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احسب idelta وirate من البيانات المُعاد أخذ عيناتٍ منها
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