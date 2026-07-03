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corrMatrix

تم تقديمها في: v23.2.0 تحسب مصفوفة الارتباط لمجموعة من N متغيرات. الصياغة
الوسيطات
  • x1[, x2, ...] — وسيطة واحدة أو أكثر يُراد حساب مصفوفة الارتباط لها. (U)Int8/16/32/64 أو Float*
القيمة المعادة تعيد مصفوفة الارتباط. Array(Array(Float64)) أمثلة حساب أساسي لمصفوفة الارتباط
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