Skip to main content

varPop

Introduced in: v1.1.0 Calculates the تباين المجتمع. The تباين المجتمع is calculated using the formula: Σ(xxˉ)2n\frac{\Sigma{(x - \bar{x})^2}}{n}
Where:
  • xx is each value in the population
  • xˉ\bar{x} is the population mean
  • nn is the population size
تستخدم هذه الدالة خوارزمية غير مستقرة عدديًا. إذا كنت بحاجة إلى الاستقرار العددي في الحسابات، فاستخدم الدالة varPopStable، إذ تعمل بشكل أبطأ لكنها تُقلّل من الخطأ الحسابي.
Syntax
Aliases: VAR_POP Arguments Returned value Returns the تباين المجتمع of x. Float64 Examples Computing تباين المجتمع
Query
Response
آخر تعديل في ٢٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦