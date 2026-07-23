varPopIntroduced in: v1.1.0 Calculates the تباين المجتمع. The تباين المجتمع is calculated using the formula:
Where:
- is each value in the population
- is the population mean
- is the population size
Syntax
تستخدم هذه الدالة خوارزمية غير مستقرة عدديًا. إذا كنت بحاجة إلى الاستقرار العددي في الحسابات، فاستخدم الدالة
varPopStable، إذ تعمل بشكل أبطأ لكنها تُقلّل من الخطأ الحسابي.
Aliases:
varPop(x)
VAR_POP
Arguments
Returned value
Returns the تباين المجتمع of
x.
Float64
Examples
Computing تباين المجتمع
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_data;
CREATE TABLE test_data
(
x UInt8,
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_data VALUES (3), (3), (3), (4), (4), (5), (5), (7), (11), (15);
SELECT
varPop(x) AS var_pop
FROM test_data;
Response
┌─var_pop─┐
│ 14.4 │
└─────────┘