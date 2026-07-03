أُضيفت في: v20.1.0 تُجمِّع مصفوفة
sumMapWithOverflow
value وفقًا للمفاتيح المحددة في مصفوفة
key. وتُرجع Tuple من مصفوفتين: المفاتيح بترتيب مُرتَّب، والقيم المُجمَّعة للمفاتيح المقابلة.
وتختلف عن الدالة
sumMap في أنها تُجري الجمع مع تجاوز السعة، أي إنها تُرجع ناتج الجمع بنفس نوع بيانات الوسيط.
الصيغة
- إن تمرير Tuple من مصفوفتَي المفاتيح والقيم مطابق لتمرير مصفوفة من المفاتيح ومصفوفة من القيم.
- يجب أن يكون عدد العناصر في
keyو
valueمتماثلًا في كل صف يُجرى عليه التجميع.
الوسيطات القيمة المعادة يعيد قيمة من النوع Tuple تتكوّن من مصفوفتين: المفاتيح بترتيب مرتب، والقيم المجمّعة للمفاتيح المقابلة.
sumMapWithOverflow(key, value)
sumMapWithOverflow(Tuple(key, value))
Tuple(Array, Array)
أمثلة
صياغة
Array التي توضّح سلوك تجاوز السعة
Query
CREATE TABLE sum_map(
date Date,
timeslot DateTime,
statusMap Nested(
status UInt8,
requests UInt8
),
statusMapTuple Tuple(Array(Int8), Array(Int8))
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO sum_map VALUES
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10], ([1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10], ([3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10], ([4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10], ([6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10]));
SELECT
timeslot,
toTypeName(sumMap(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests)),
toTypeName(sumMapWithOverflow(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests))
FROM sum_map
GROUP BY timeslot;
صياغة Tuple بنفس النتيجة
Response
┌────────────timeslot─┬─toTypeName(sumMap⋯usMap.requests))─┬─toTypeName(sumMa⋯usMap.requests))─┐
│ 2000-01-01 00:01:00 │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt64)) │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt8)) │
│ 2000-01-01 00:00:00 │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt64)) │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt8)) │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SELECT
timeslot,
toTypeName(sumMap(statusMapTuple)),
toTypeName(sumMapWithOverflow(statusMapTuple))
FROM sum_map
GROUP BY timeslot;
انظر أيضًا
Response
┌────────────timeslot─┬─toTypeName(sumMap(statusMapTuple))─┬─toTypeName(sumM⋯tatusMapTuple))─┐
│ 2000-01-01 00:01:00 │ Tuple(Array(Int8), Array(Int64)) │ Tuple(Array(Int8), Array(Int8)) │
│ 2000-01-01 00:00:00 │ Tuple(Array(Int8), Array(Int64)) │ Tuple(Array(Int8), Array(Int8)) │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘