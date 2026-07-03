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sumMapWithOverflow

أُضيفت في: v20.1.0 تُجمِّع مصفوفة value وفقًا للمفاتيح المحددة في مصفوفة key. وتُرجع Tuple من مصفوفتين: المفاتيح بترتيب مُرتَّب، والقيم المُجمَّعة للمفاتيح المقابلة. وتختلف عن الدالة sumMap في أنها تُجري الجمع مع تجاوز السعة، أي إنها تُرجع ناتج الجمع بنفس نوع بيانات الوسيط.
  • إن تمرير Tuple من مصفوفتَي المفاتيح والقيم مطابق لتمرير مصفوفة من المفاتيح ومصفوفة من القيم.
  • يجب أن يكون عدد العناصر في key وvalue متماثلًا في كل صف يُجرى عليه التجميع.
الصيغة
الوسيطات
  • key — مصفوفة من المفاتيح. Array
  • value — مصفوفة من القيم. Array
القيمة المعادة يعيد قيمة من النوع Tuple تتكوّن من مصفوفتين: المفاتيح بترتيب مرتب، والقيم المجمّعة للمفاتيح المقابلة. Tuple(Array, Array) أمثلة صياغة Array التي توضّح سلوك تجاوز السعة
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Response
صياغة Tuple بنفس النتيجة
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