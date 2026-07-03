قُدِّمت في: v24.9.0 يحسب قائمةً بالمسارات الفريدة المخزَّنة في عمود JSON. الصيغة
distinctJSONPaths
الوسيطات
distinctJSONPaths(json)
json— عمود JSON.
JSON
Array(String)
أمثلة
الاستخدام الأساسي مع JSON المتداخل
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}'), ('{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}');
SELECT distinctJSONPaths(json) FROM test_json;
مع مسارات JSON المُعلنة
Response
┌─distinctJSONPaths(json)───┐
│ ['a','b','c.d.e','c.d.f'] │
└───────────────────────────┘
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json;
CREATE TABLE test_json(json JSON) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ('{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}'), ('{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}'), ('{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}')
SELECT distinctJSONPaths(json) FROM test_json;
Response
┌─distinctJSONPaths(json)─┐
│ ['a','b','c'] │
└─────────────────────────┘