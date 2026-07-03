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distinctJSONPaths

قُدِّمت في: v24.9.0 يحسب قائمةً بالمسارات الفريدة المخزَّنة في عمود JSON. الصيغة
الوسيطات
  • json — عمود JSON. JSON
القيمة المُعادة يُرجع قائمة المسارات المرتبة. Array(String) أمثلة الاستخدام الأساسي مع JSON المتداخل
Query
Response
مع مسارات JSON المُعلنة
Query
Response
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