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sumWithOverflow

استُحدث في: v1.1.0 يحسب مجموع القيم العددية، باستخدام نوع البيانات نفسه للنتيجة كما في معلمات الإدخال. إذا تجاوز المجموع القيمة القصوى لنوع البيانات هذا، فسيُحسب مع تجاوز السعة. البنية
المعاملات القيمة المُعادة مجموع القيم. (U)Int* أو Float* أو Decimal* أمثلة توضيح سلوك تجاوز السعة مع UInt16
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