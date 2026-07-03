استُحدث في: v1.1.0 يحسب مجموع القيم العددية، باستخدام نوع البيانات نفسه للنتيجة كما في معلمات الإدخال. إذا تجاوز المجموع القيمة القصوى لنوع البيانات هذا، فسيُحسب مع تجاوز السعة. البنية
sumWithOverflow
المعاملات القيمة المُعادة مجموع القيم.
sumWithOverflow(num)
(U)Int* أو
Float* أو
Decimal*
أمثلة
توضيح سلوك تجاوز السعة مع UInt16
Query
CREATE TABLE employees
(
id UInt32,
name String,
monthly_salary UInt16 -- selected so that the sum of values produces an overflow
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO employees VALUES
(1, 'John', 20000),
(2, 'Jane', 18000),
(3, 'Bob', 12000),
(4, 'Alice', 10000),
(5, 'Charlie', 8000);
-- Query for the total amount of the employee salaries using the sum and sumWithOverflow functions and show their types using the toTypeName function
-- For the sum function the resulting type is UInt64, big enough to contain the sum, whilst for sumWithOverflow the resulting type remains as UInt16.
SELECT
sum(monthly_salary) AS no_overflow,
sumWithOverflow(monthly_salary) AS overflow,
toTypeName(no_overflow),
toTypeName(overflow)
FROM employees;
Response
┌─no_overflow─┬─overflow─┬─toTypeName(no_overflow)─┬─toTypeName(overflow)─┐
│ 68000 │ 2464 │ UInt64 │ UInt16 │
└─────────────┴──────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┘