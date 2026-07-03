CREATE TABLE employees

(

id UInt32,

name String,

monthly_salary UInt16 -- selected so that the sum of values produces an overflow

)

ENGINE = Memory;

INSERT INTO employees VALUES

( 1 , 'John' , 20000 ),

( 2 , 'Jane' , 18000 ),

( 3 , 'Bob' , 12000 ),

( 4 , 'Alice' , 10000 ),

( 5 , 'Charlie' , 8000 );

-- Query for the total amount of the employee salaries using the sum and sumWithOverflow functions and show their types using the toTypeName function

-- For the sum function the resulting type is UInt64, big enough to contain the sum, whilst for sumWithOverflow the resulting type remains as UInt16.

SELECT

sum (monthly_salary) AS no_overflow,

sumWithOverflow(monthly_salary) AS overflow,

toTypeName(no_overflow),

toTypeName(overflow)