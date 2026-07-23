Skip to main content

timeSeriesInstantRateToGrid

أُضيفت في: v25.6.0 دالة تجميع تأخذ بيانات السلاسل الزمنية على هيئة أزواج من الطوابع الزمنية والقيم، وتحسب irate على غرار PromQL من هذه البيانات على شبكة زمنية منتظمة يحددها الطابع الزمني للبداية والطابع الزمني للنهاية وstep. ولكل نقطة على الشبكة، تُؤخذ العينات المستخدمة في حساب irate ضمن النافذة الزمنية المحددة.
هذه الدالة تجريبية، ويمكنك تفعيلها بضبط allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.
الصياغة
المعلمات
  • start_timestamp — يحدّد بداية الشبكة. UInt32 أو DateTime
  • end_timestamp — يحدّد نهاية الشبكة. UInt32 أو DateTime
  • grid_step — يحدّد خطوة الشبكة بالثواني. UInt32
  • staleness — يحدّد الحد الأقصى للتقادم، بالثواني، للعينات التي تؤخذ في الاعتبار. نافذة التقادم هي فترة مفتوحة من اليسار ومغلقة من اليمين. UInt32
الوسائط
  • timestamp — الطابع الزمني للعينة. يمكن أن يكون قيماً مفردة أو مصفوفات. UInt32 أو DateTime أو Array(UInt32) أو Array(DateTime)
  • value — قيمة السلسلة الزمنية المقابلة للطابع الزمني. يمكن أن تكون قيماً مفردة أو مصفوفات. Float* أو Array(Float*)
القيمة المُعادة تُعيد قيم irate على الشبكة المحددة. تحتوي المصفوفة المُعادة على قيمة واحدة لكل نقطة في الشبكة الزمنية. تكون القيمة NULL إذا لم تكن هناك عينات كافية داخل النافذة لحساب قيمة المعدل اللحظي لنقطة شبكة معيّنة. Array(Nullable(Float64)) أمثلة الاستخدام الأساسي مع أزواج مفردة من الطابع الزمني والقيمة
Query
Response
استخدام وسائط من نوع Array
Query
Response
آخر تعديل في ٢٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦