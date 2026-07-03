flameGraph

SET memory_profiler_sample_probability = 1 , max_untracked_memory = 1 ;

SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT ( DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10 ;

-- 1. Memory usage per second

SELECT event_time, m, formatReadableSize( max (s) AS m) FROM ( SELECT event_time, sum ( size ) OVER ( ORDER BY event_time) AS s FROM system . trace_log WHERE query_id = 'xxx' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample' ) GROUP BY event_time ORDER BY event_time;

-- 2. Find a time point with maximal memory usage