تم تقديمه في: v23.8.0 ينشئ flamegraph باستخدام قائمة تتبعات المكدس. ويُخرج مصفوفة من السلاسل النصية يمكن استخدامها بواسطة الأداة flamegraph.pl لإنشاء SVG لـ flamegraph.
flameGraph
البنية
في الحالة التي يكون فيها
ptr != 0، فإن flameGraph يطابق بين عمليات التخصيص (size > 0) وعمليات إلغاء التخصيص (size < 0) التي لها نفس
size و
ptr.
لا تُعرض إلا عمليات التخصيص التي لم تُحرَّر.
يتم تجاهل عمليات إلغاء التخصيص غير المطابَقة.
الوسيطات
flameGraph(traces[, size[, ptr]])
traces— stacktrace، إما على شكل عناوين خام أو كسلاسل نصية محلولة الرموز مسبقًا (مثل
arrayMap(addressToSymbol, trace)).
Array(UInt64)أو
Array(String)
size— اختياري. حجم تخصيص لقياس أداء الذاكرة (القيمة الافتراضية 1).
UInt64
ptr— اختياري. عنوان تخصيص (القيمة الافتراضية 0).
UInt64
flamegraph.pl.
Array(String)
أمثلة
إنشاء flamegraph استنادًا إلى محلل استعلامات CPU
Query
SET query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns=10000000;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
إنشاء flamegraph بالاستناد إلى محلّل استعلامات الذاكرة، مع إظهار جميع التخصيصات
Response
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "select arrayJoin(flameGraph(arrayReverse(trace))) from system.trace_log where trace_type = 'CPU' and query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl > flame_cpu.svg
Query
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
إنشاء flamegraph استنادًا إلى مُحلِّل استعلامات الذاكرة، مع إظهار التخصيصات التي لم تُحرَّر
Response
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "select arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size)) from system.trace_log where trace_type = 'MemorySample' and query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem.svg
Query
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1, use_uncompressed_cache=1, merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache=100000000000, merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache=1000000000000;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
أنشئ مخطط flamegraph استنادًا إلى مُحلِّل استعلامات الذاكرة، مع إظهار التخصيصات النشطة عند نقطة زمنية محددة
Response
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr)) FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx'" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_untracked.svg
Query
SET memory_profiler_sample_probability=1, max_untracked_memory=1;
SELECT SearchPhrase, COUNT(DISTINCT UserID) AS u FROM hits WHERE SearchPhrase <> '' GROUP BY SearchPhrase ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
-- 1. Memory usage per second
SELECT event_time, m, formatReadableSize(max(s) AS m) FROM (SELECT event_time, sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s FROM system.trace_log WHERE query_id = 'xxx' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample') GROUP BY event_time ORDER BY event_time;
-- 2. Find a time point with maximal memory usage
SELECT argMax(event_time, s), max(s) FROM (SELECT event_time, sum(size) OVER (ORDER BY event_time) AS s FROM system.trace_log WHERE query_id = 'xxx' AND trace_type = 'MemorySample');
Response
-- 3. Fix active allocations at fixed point of time
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, size, ptr)) FROM (SELECT * FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx' AND event_time <= 'yyy' ORDER BY event_time\)\" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_pos.svg
-- 4. Find deallocations at fixed point of time
clickhouse client --allow_introspection_functions=1 -q "SELECT arrayJoin(flameGraph(trace, -size, ptr)) FROM (SELECT * FROM system.trace_log WHERE trace_type = 'MemorySample' AND query_id = 'xxx' AND event_time > 'yyy' ORDER BY event_time desc\)\" | ~/dev/FlameGraph/flamegraph.pl --countname=bytes --color=mem > flame_mem_time_point_neg.svg