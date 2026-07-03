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flameGraph

تم تقديمه في: v23.8.0 ينشئ flamegraph باستخدام قائمة تتبعات المكدس. ويُخرج مصفوفة من السلاسل النصية يمكن استخدامها بواسطة الأداة flamegraph.pl لإنشاء SVG لـ flamegraph.
في الحالة التي يكون فيها ptr != 0، فإن flameGraph يطابق بين عمليات التخصيص (size > 0) وعمليات إلغاء التخصيص (size < 0) التي لها نفس size وptr. لا تُعرض إلا عمليات التخصيص التي لم تُحرَّر. يتم تجاهل عمليات إلغاء التخصيص غير المطابَقة.
البنية
الوسيطات
  • traces — stacktrace، إما على شكل عناوين خام أو كسلاسل نصية محلولة الرموز مسبقًا (مثل arrayMap(addressToSymbol, trace)). Array(UInt64) أو Array(String)
  • size — اختياري. حجم تخصيص لقياس أداء الذاكرة (القيمة الافتراضية 1). UInt64
  • ptr — اختياري. عنوان تخصيص (القيمة الافتراضية 0). UInt64
القيمة المُعادة يعيد مصفوفة من السلاسل النصية للاستخدام مع الأداة flamegraph.pl. Array(String) أمثلة إنشاء flamegraph استنادًا إلى محلل استعلامات CPU
Query
Response
إنشاء flamegraph بالاستناد إلى محلّل استعلامات الذاكرة، مع إظهار جميع التخصيصات
Query
Response
إنشاء flamegraph استنادًا إلى مُحلِّل استعلامات الذاكرة، مع إظهار التخصيصات التي لم تُحرَّر
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Response
أنشئ مخطط flamegraph استنادًا إلى مُحلِّل استعلامات الذاكرة، مع إظهار التخصيصات النشطة عند نقطة زمنية محددة
Query
Response
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