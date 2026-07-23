أُضيفت في: v1.1.0 دالة تجميعية تحسب القيمة العظمى ضمن مجموعة من القيم. البنية
max
الوسائط
max(column)
column— اسم العمود أو تعبير.
Any
Any
أمثلة
مثال بسيط على max
Query
CREATE TABLE employees (name String, salary UInt32) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO employees VALUES ('Alice', 3000), ('Bob', 4000), ('Charlie', 3500);
SELECT max(salary) FROM employees;
Max مع عبارة GROUP BY
Response
┌─max(salary)─┐
│ 4000 │
└─────────────┘
Query
CREATE TABLE sales (department String, revenue UInt32) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO sales VALUES ('Engineering', 100000), ('Engineering', 120000), ('Marketing', 80000), ('Marketing', 90000);
SELECT department, max(revenue) FROM sales GROUP BY department ORDER BY department;
ملاحظة حول القيمة القصوى غير التجميعية
Response
┌─department──┬─max(revenue)─┐
│ Engineering │ 120000 │
│ Marketing │ 90000 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┘
Query
-- If you need non-aggregate function to choose a maximum of two values, see greatest():
SELECT greatest(a, b) FROM table;