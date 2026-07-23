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max

أُضيفت في: v1.1.0 دالة تجميعية تحسب القيمة العظمى ضمن مجموعة من القيم. البنية
الوسائط
  • column — اسم العمود أو تعبير. Any
القيمة المُعادة أكبر قيمة في المجموعة، ويكون نوعها مماثلًا لنوع الإدخال. Any أمثلة مثال بسيط على max
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Max مع عبارة GROUP BY
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ملاحظة حول القيمة القصوى غير التجميعية
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