SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1 ;

WITH

-- NOTE: the gap between 140 and 190 is to show how values are filled for ts = 150, 165, 180 according to window parameter

[110, 120, 130, 140, 190, 200, 210, 220, 230]:: Array ( DateTime ) AS timestamps ,

[1, 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 8, 12, 13]:: Array (Float32) AS values , -- array of values corresponding to timestamps above

90 AS start_ts, -- start of timestamp grid

90 + 120 AS end_ts, -- end of timestamp grid

15 AS step_seconds, -- step of timestamp grid

45 AS window_seconds -- "staleness" window

SELECT timeSeriesInstantDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)( timestamp , value )

FROM

(

-- This subquery converts arrays of timestamps and values into rows of `timestamp`, `value`

SELECT

arrayJoin(arrayZip( timestamps , values )) AS ts_and_val,

ts_and_val . 1 AS timestamp ,

ts_and_val . 2 AS value