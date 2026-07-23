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timeSeriesInstantDeltaToGrid

استُحدثت في: v25.6.0 دالة تجميع تأخذ بيانات السلاسل الزمنية على شكل أزواج من الطوابع الزمنية والقيم، وتحسب idelta بأسلوب مشابه لـ PromQL من هذه البيانات على شبكة زمنية منتظمة يحدّدها الطابع الزمني للبداية، والطابع الزمني للنهاية، وstep. ولكل نقطة على الشبكة، تؤخذ العينات اللازمة لحساب idelta ضمن النافذة الزمنية المحددة.
هذه الدالة تجريبية، ويمكن تفعيلها بضبط allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.
البنية
المعلمات
  • start_timestamp — يحدِّد بداية الشبكة. UInt32 أو DateTime
  • end_timestamp — يحدِّد نهاية الشبكة. UInt32 أو DateTime
  • grid_step — يحدِّد خطوة الشبكة بالثواني. UInt32
  • staleness — يحدِّد الحد الأقصى للتقادم، بالثواني، للعينات المأخوذة في الحسبان. نافذة التقادم هي فترة مفتوحة من اليسار ومغلقة من اليمين. UInt32
الوسيطات
  • timestamp — الطابع الزمني للعينة. يمكن أن يكون قيماً مفردة أو مصفوفات. UInt32 أو DateTime أو Array(UInt32) أو Array(DateTime)
  • value — قيمة السلسلة الزمنية المقابلة للطابع الزمني. يمكن أن تكون قيماً مفردة أو مصفوفات. Float* أو Array(Float*)
القيمة المُعادة تعيد قيم idelta على الشبكة المحددة. تحتوي المصفوفة المُعادة على قيمة واحدة لكل نقطة في الشبكة الزمنية. تكون القيمة NULL إذا لم تكن هناك عينات كافية ضمن النافذة لحساب قيمة delta اللحظية لنقطة شبكة معيّنة. Array(Nullable(Float64)) أمثلة الاستخدام الأساسي مع أزواج الطابع الزمني والقيمة المفردة
Query
Response
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