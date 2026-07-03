أُضيفت في: v1.1.0 دالة تجميع تحسب مواضع حالات ظهور الدالة
maxIntersectionsPosition
maxIntersections.
البنية
الوسيطات
maxIntersectionsPosition(start_column, end_column)
start_column— عمود رقمي يمثّل بداية كل فترة. إذا كانت قيمة
start_columnهي
NULLأو 0، فسيتم تجاهل الفترة.
(U)Int*أو
Float*
end_column— عمود رقمي يمثّل نهاية كل فترة. إذا كانت قيمة
end_columnهي
NULLأو 0، فسيتم تجاهل الفترة.
(U)Int*أو
Float*
Any
أمثلة
العثور على موضع أكبر عدد من تداخلات الفترات
Query
CREATE TABLE my_events (
start UInt32,
end UInt32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple();
INSERT INTO my_events VALUES
(1, 3),
(1, 6),
(2, 5),
(3, 7);
SELECT maxIntersectionsPosition(start, end) FROM my_events;
Response
┌─maxIntersectionsPosition(start, end)─┐
│ 2 │
└──────────────────────────────────────┘