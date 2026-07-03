Skip to main content

maxIntersectionsPosition

أُضيفت في: v1.1.0 دالة تجميع تحسب مواضع حالات ظهور الدالة maxIntersections. البنية
الوسيطات
  • start_column — عمود رقمي يمثّل بداية كل فترة. إذا كانت قيمة start_column هي NULL أو 0، فسيتم تجاهل الفترة. (U)Int* أو Float*
  • end_column — عمود رقمي يمثّل نهاية كل فترة. إذا كانت قيمة end_column هي NULL أو 0، فسيتم تجاهل الفترة. (U)Int* أو Float*
القيمة المُعادة يعيد مواضع البداية لأكبر عدد من الفترات المتداخلة. Any أمثلة العثور على موضع أكبر عدد من تداخلات الفترات
Query
Response
آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦