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timeSeriesDeltaToGrid

أُضيف في: v25.6.0 دالة تجميع تأخذ بيانات السلاسل الزمنية على هيئة أزواج من الطوابع الزمنية والقيم، وتحسب دلتا بأسلوب مشابه لـ PromQL من هذه البيانات على شبكة زمنية منتظمة يحددها الطابع الزمني للبداية، والطابع الزمني للنهاية، والخطوة. وبالنسبة إلى كل نقطة على الشبكة، تُؤخذ العينات المستخدمة في حساب delta ضمن النافذة الزمنية المحددة.
هذه الدالة تجريبية. فعِّلها عبر ضبط allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.
الصياغة
المعلمات
  • start_timestamp — يحدّد بداية الشبكة. UInt32 أو DateTime
  • end_timestamp — يحدّد نهاية الشبكة. UInt32 أو DateTime
  • grid_step — يحدّد خطوة الشبكة بالثواني. UInt32
  • staleness — يحدّد الحد الأقصى للتقادم، بالثواني، للعينات التي تؤخذ في الحسبان. نافذة التقادم هي فترة مفتوحة من اليسار ومغلقة من اليمين. UInt32
الوسيطات
  • timestamp — الطابع الزمني للعينة. يمكن أن يكون قيمة مفردة أو مصفوفة. UInt32 أو DateTime أو Array(UInt32) أو Array(DateTime)
  • value — قيمة السلسلة الزمنية المقابلة للطابع الزمني. يمكن أن تكون قيمة مفردة أو مصفوفة. Float* أو Array(Float*)
القيمة المُعادة يعيد قيم دلتا على الشبكة المحددة. تحتوي المصفوفة المُعادة على قيمة واحدة لكل نقطة في الشبكة الزمنية. تكون القيمة NULL إذا لم تتوفر عينات كافية داخل النافذة لحساب قيمة دلتا لنقطة شبكة معيّنة. Array(Nullable(Float64)) أمثلة الاستخدام الأساسي مع أزواج مفردة من الطابع الزمني والقيمة
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Response
استخدام وسيطات من نوع Array
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Response
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