أُضيف في: v25.6.0 دالة تجميع تأخذ بيانات السلاسل الزمنية على هيئة أزواج من الطوابع الزمنية والقيم، وتحسب دلتا بأسلوب مشابه لـ PromQL من هذه البيانات على شبكة زمنية منتظمة يحددها الطابع الزمني للبداية، والطابع الزمني للنهاية، والخطوة. وبالنسبة إلى كل نقطة على الشبكة، تُؤخذ العينات المستخدمة في حساب
timeSeriesDeltaToGrid
delta ضمن النافذة الزمنية المحددة.
الصياغة
المعلمات
timeSeriesDeltaToGrid(start_timestamp, end_timestamp, grid_step, staleness)(timestamp, value)
start_timestamp— يحدّد بداية الشبكة.
UInt32أو
DateTime
end_timestamp— يحدّد نهاية الشبكة.
UInt32أو
DateTime
grid_step— يحدّد خطوة الشبكة بالثواني.
UInt32
staleness— يحدّد الحد الأقصى للتقادم، بالثواني، للعينات التي تؤخذ في الحسبان. نافذة التقادم هي فترة مفتوحة من اليسار ومغلقة من اليمين.
UInt32
timestamp— الطابع الزمني للعينة. يمكن أن يكون قيمة مفردة أو مصفوفة.
UInt32أو
DateTimeأو
Array(UInt32)أو
Array(DateTime)
value— قيمة السلسلة الزمنية المقابلة للطابع الزمني. يمكن أن تكون قيمة مفردة أو مصفوفة.
Float*أو
Array(Float*)
Array(Nullable(Float64))
أمثلة
الاستخدام الأساسي مع أزواج مفردة من الطابع الزمني والقيمة
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
WITH
-- NOTE: the gap between 140 and 190 is to show how values are filled for ts = 150, 165, 180 according to window parameter
[110, 120, 130, 140, 190, 200, 210, 220, 230]::Array(DateTime) AS timestamps,
[1, 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 8, 12, 13]::Array(Float32) AS values, -- array of values corresponding to timestamps above
90 AS start_ts, -- start of timestamp grid
90 + 120 AS end_ts, -- end of timestamp grid
15 AS step_seconds, -- step of timestamp grid
45 AS window_seconds -- "staleness" window
SELECT timeSeriesDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value)
FROM
(
-- This subquery converts arrays of timestamps and values into rows of `timestamp`, `value`
SELECT
arrayJoin(arrayZip(timestamps, values)) AS ts_and_val,
ts_and_val.1 AS timestamp,
ts_and_val.2 AS value
);
استخدام وسيطات من نوع Array
Response
┌─timeSeriesDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value)─┐
│ [NULL,NULL,0,3,4.5,3.75,NULL,NULL,3.75] │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SET allow_experimental_time_series_aggregate_functions = 1;
-- it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size
WITH
[110, 120, 130, 140, 190, 200, 210, 220, 230]::Array(DateTime) AS timestamps,
[1, 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 8, 12, 13]::Array(Float32) AS values,
90 AS start_ts,
90 + 120 AS end_ts,
15 AS step_seconds,
45 AS window_seconds
SELECT timeSeriesDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamps, values);
Response
┌─timeSeriesDeltaToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamps, values)─┐
│ [NULL,NULL,0,3,4.5,3.75,NULL,NULL,3.75] │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘