القيمة الافتراضية لخاصية جدول Iceberg
iceberg_expire_default_max_ref_age_ms
history.expire.max-ref-age-ms التي يستخدمها
expire_snapshots عند عدم وجود هذه الخاصية.
القيمة الافتراضية لخاصية جدول Iceberg
iceberg_expire_default_max_snapshot_age_ms
history.expire.max-snapshot-age-ms التي يستخدمها
expire_snapshots عند غياب هذه الخاصية.
القيمة الافتراضية لخاصية جدول Iceberg
iceberg_expire_default_min_snapshots_to_keep
history.expire.min-snapshots-to-keep التي يستخدمها
expire_snapshots في حال عدم وجود هذه الخاصية.