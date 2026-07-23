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تتوفر هذه الإعدادات في system.settings، وهي مُولَّدة تلقائيًا من المصدر.

iceberg_expire_default_max_ref_age_ms

القيمة الافتراضية لخاصية جدول Iceberg history.expire.max-ref-age-ms التي يستخدمها expire_snapshots عند عدم وجود هذه الخاصية.

iceberg_expire_default_max_snapshot_age_ms

القيمة الافتراضية لخاصية جدول Iceberg ‏history.expire.max-snapshot-age-ms التي يستخدمها ‏expire_snapshots عند غياب هذه الخاصية.

iceberg_expire_default_min_snapshots_to_keep

القيمة الافتراضية لخاصية جدول Iceberg history.expire.min-snapshots-to-keep التي يستخدمها expire_snapshots في حال عدم وجود هذه الخاصية.
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