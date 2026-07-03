يتضمن معلومات عن إعدادات الجلسة للمستخدم الحالي.
الوصف
الأعمدة
name(String) — اسم الإعداد.
value(String) — قيمة الإعداد.
changed(UInt8) — يوضّح ما إذا كان الإعداد قد عُرِّف صراحةً في
configأو غُيِّر صراحةً.
description(String) — وصف مختصر للإعداد.
min(Nullable(String)) — الحد الأدنى لقيمة الإعداد، إذا كانت هناك قيمة محددة عبر القيود. وإذا لم تكن هناك قيمة دنيا للإعداد، فستكون القيمة NULL.
max(Nullable(String)) — الحد الأقصى لقيمة الإعداد، إذا كانت هناك قيمة محددة عبر القيود. وإذا لم تكن هناك قيمة قصوى للإعداد، فستكون القيمة NULL.
disallowed_values(Array(String)) — قائمة القيم غير المسموح بها
readonly(UInt8) — يوضّح ما إذا كان بإمكان المستخدم الحالي تغيير الإعداد: 0 — يمكن للمستخدم الحالي تغيير الإعداد، 1 — لا يمكن للمستخدم الحالي تغيير الإعداد.
type(String) — نوع القيمة التي يمكن تعيينها لهذا الإعداد.
default(String) — قيمة default للإعداد.
alias_for(String) — اسم الإعداد الأصلي إذا كان الإعداد اسمًا مستعارًا لإعداد آخر.
is_obsolete(UInt8) — يوضّح ما إذا كان الإعداد متقادِمًا.
tier(Enum8(‘Production’ = 0, ‘Obsolete’ = 4, ‘Experimental’ = 8, ‘Beta’ = 12)) — مستوى الدعم لهذه الميزة. تُنظَّم ميزات ClickHouse ضمن مستويات تختلف بحسب حالتها الحالية من حيث التطوير والتوقعات الممكنة عند استخدامها:
- PRODUCTION: الميزة مستقرة وآمنة للاستخدام، ولا توجد مشكلات في تفاعلها مع ميزات PRODUCTION الأخرى.
- BETA: الميزة مستقرة وآمنة. أما نتيجة استخدامها مع ميزات أخرى فغير معروفة، ولا يمكن ضمان صحتها. نرحب بالاختبارات والتقارير.
- EXPERIMENTAL: الميزة لا تزال قيد التطوير. وهي مخصصة فقط للمطورين ومتحمسي ClickHouse. قد تعمل أو لا تعمل، وقد تُزال في أي وقت.
- OBSOLETE: لم تعد مدعومة. إما أنها أُزيلت بالفعل أو ستُزال في الإصدارات المستقبلية.
يوضح المثال التالي كيفية الحصول على معلومات حول الإعدادات التي تتضمن أسماؤها
مثال
min_i.
SELECT *
FROM system.settings
WHERE name LIKE '%min_insert_block_size_%'
FORMAT Vertical
قد يكون استخدام
Row 1:
──────
name: min_insert_block_size_rows
value: 1048449
changed: 0
description: Sets the minimum number of rows in the block that can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
readonly: 0
type: UInt64
default: 1048449
alias_for:
is_obsolete: 0
tier: Production
Row 2:
──────
name: min_insert_block_size_bytes
value: 268402944
changed: 0
description: Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
readonly: 0
type: UInt64
default: 268402944
alias_for:
is_obsolete: 0
tier: Production
Row 3:
──────
name: min_insert_block_size_rows_for_materialized_views
value: 0
changed: 0
description: Sets the minimum number of rows in the block which can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into [materialized view](/reference/statements/create/view). By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
<div id="see-also">
## انظر أيضًا
</div>
- [min_insert_block_size_rows](/reference/settings/session-settings#min_insert_block_size_rows)
min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
readonly: 0
type: UInt64
default: 0
alias_for:
is_obsolete: 0
tier: Production
Row 4:
──────
name: min_insert_block_size_bytes_for_materialized_views
value: 0
changed: 0
description: Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into [materialized view](/reference/statements/create/view). By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
<div id="see-also">
## انظر أيضًا
</div>
- [min_insert_block_size_bytes](/reference/settings/session-settings#min_insert_block_size_bytes)
min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
readonly: 0
type: UInt64
default: 0
alias_for:
is_obsolete: 0
tier: Production
WHERE changed مفيدًا، على سبيل المثال، عندما تريد التحقق مما يلي:
- ما إذا كانت الإعدادات في ملفات التكوين قد حُمّلت بشكل صحيح وما إذا كانت مستخدمة.
- الإعدادات التي تغيّرت في الجلسة الحالية.
SELECT * FROM system.settings WHERE changed AND name='load_balancing'