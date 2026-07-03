Row 1:

──────

name: min_insert_block_size_rows

value: 1048449

changed: 0

description: Sets the minimum number of rows in the block that can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.

Possible values:

- Positive integer.

- 0 — Squashing disabled.

min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

readonly: 0

type: UInt64

default: 1048449

alias_for:

is_obsolete: 0

tier: Production

Row 2:

──────

name: min_insert_block_size_bytes

value: 268402944

changed: 0

description: Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.

Possible values:

- Positive integer.

- 0 — Squashing disabled.

min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

readonly: 0

type: UInt64

default: 268402944

alias_for:

is_obsolete: 0

tier: Production

Row 3:

──────

name: min_insert_block_size_rows_for_materialized_views

value: 0

changed: 0

description: Sets the minimum number of rows in the block which can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into [materialized view](/reference/statements/create/view). By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.

Possible values:

- Any positive integer.

- 0 — Squashing disabled.

<div id="see-also">

## انظر أيضًا

</div>

- [min_insert_block_size_rows](/reference/settings/session-settings#min_insert_block_size_rows)

min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

readonly: 0

type: UInt64

default: 0

alias_for:

is_obsolete: 0

tier: Production

Row 4:

──────

name: min_insert_block_size_bytes_for_materialized_views

value: 0

changed: 0

description: Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an `INSERT` query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into [materialized view](/reference/statements/create/view). By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.

Possible values:

- Any positive integer.

- 0 — Squashing disabled.

<div id="see-also">

## انظر أيضًا

</div>

- [min_insert_block_size_bytes](/reference/settings/session-settings#min_insert_block_size_bytes)

min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

readonly: 0

type: UInt64

default: 0

alias_for:

is_obsolete: 0