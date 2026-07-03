Consultas en ClickHouse CloudLos datos de esta tabla del sistema se almacenan localmente en cada nodo de ClickHouse Cloud. Por lo tanto, para obtener una vista completa de todos los datos, es necesario usar la función
clusterAllReplicas. Consulta aquí para más detalles.
Contiene las trazas de pila de todos los hilos del servidor. Permite a los desarrolladores inspeccionar el estado del servidor. Para analizar los marcos de pila, use
Descripción
addressToLine,
addressToLineWithInlines,
addressToSymbol y
demangle funciones de introspección.
Columnas
thread_name(String) — El nombre del hilo.
thread_id(UInt64) — El identificador del hilo
query_id(String) — El ID de la consulta a la que pertenece este hilo.
trace(Array(UInt64)) — La traza de pila de este hilo. Básicamente, es solo un array de direcciones.
untracked_memory(Int64) — Contador por hilo, no atómico, de asignaciones de memoria que aún no se han propagado al MemoryTracker padre. Puede ser negativo si se ha liberado más memoria de la que se ha asignado desde el último flush.
Habilitar las funciones de introspección:
Ejemplo
Obtención de símbolos de los archivos de objetos de ClickHouse:
SET allow_introspection_functions = 1;
WITH arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace) AS all SELECT thread_name, thread_id, query_id, arrayStringConcat(all, '\n') AS res FROM system.stack_trace LIMIT 1;
Cómo obtener nombres de archivo y números de línea en el código fuente de ClickHouse:
Row 1:
──────
thread_name: QueryPipelineEx
thread_id: 743490
query_id: dc55a564-febb-4e37-95bb-090ef182c6f1
res: memcpy
large_ralloc
arena_ralloc
do_rallocx
Allocator<true, true>::realloc(void*, unsigned long, unsigned long, unsigned long)
HashTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>::resize(unsigned long, unsigned long)
void DB::Aggregator::executeImplBatch<false, false, true, DB::AggregationMethodOneNumber<unsigned long, HashMapTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>, true, false>>(DB::AggregationMethodOneNumber<unsigned long, HashMapTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>, true, false>&, DB::AggregationMethodOneNumber<unsigned long, HashMapTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>, true, false>::State&, DB::Arena*, unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::Aggregator::AggregateFunctionInstruction*, bool, char*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeImpl(DB::AggregatedDataVariants&, unsigned long, unsigned long, std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>&, DB::Aggregator::AggregateFunctionInstruction*, bool, bool, char*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(std::__1::vector<COW<DB::IColumn>::immutable_ptr<DB::IColumn>, std::__1::allocator<COW<DB::IColumn>::immutable_ptr<DB::IColumn>>>, unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregatedDataVariants&, std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>&, std::__1::vector<std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>, std::__1::allocator<std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>>>&, bool&) const
DB::AggregatingTransform::work()
DB::ExecutionThreadContext::executeTask()
DB::PipelineExecutor::executeStepImpl(unsigned long, std::__1::atomic<bool>*)
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<DB::PipelineExecutor::spawnThreads()::$_0, void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, Priority, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
void* std::__1::__thread_proxy[abi:v15000]<std::__1::tuple<std::__1::unique_ptr<std::__1::__thread_struct, std::__1::default_delete<std::__1::__thread_struct>>, void ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, Priority, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>>(void*)
WITH arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace) AS all, arrayFilter(x -> x LIKE '%/dbms/%', all) AS dbms SELECT thread_name, thread_id, query_id, arrayStringConcat(notEmpty(dbms) ? dbms : all, '\n') AS res FROM system.stack_trace LIMIT 1;
Row 1:
──────
thread_name: clickhouse-serv
thread_id: 686
query_id: cad353e7-1c29-4b2e-949f-93e597ab7a54
res: /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc-2.27.so
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Storages/System/StorageSystemStackTrace.cpp:182
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/libcxx/include/vector:656
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp:1338
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp:751
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/libcxx/include/optional:224
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectWithUnionQuery.cpp:192
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/executeQuery.cpp:384
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/executeQuery.cpp:643
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Server/TCPHandler.cpp:251
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Server/TCPHandler.cpp:1197
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/poco/Net/src/TCPServerConnection.cpp:57
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/libcxx/include/atomic:856
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/poco/Foundation/include/Poco/Mutex_POSIX.h:59
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/poco/Foundation/include/Poco/AutoPtr.h:223
/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so
/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc-2.27.so
Véase también
- Funciones de introspección — Qué funciones de introspección hay disponibles y cómo utilizarlas.
- system.trace_log — Contiene trazas de pila recopiladas por el perfilador de consultas por muestreo.
- arrayMap) — Descripción y ejemplo de uso de la función
arrayMap.
- arrayFilter — Descripción y ejemplo de uso de la función
arrayFilter.