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Consultas en ClickHouse CloudLos datos de esta tabla del sistema se almacenan localmente en cada nodo de ClickHouse Cloud. Por lo tanto, para obtener una vista completa de todos los datos, es necesario usar la función clusterAllReplicas. Consulta aquí para más detalles.

Descripción

Contiene las trazas de pila de todos los hilos del servidor. Permite a los desarrolladores inspeccionar el estado del servidor. Para analizar los marcos de pila, use addressToLine, addressToLineWithInlines, addressToSymbol y demangle funciones de introspección.

Columnas

  • thread_name (String) — El nombre del hilo.
  • thread_id (UInt64) — El identificador del hilo
  • query_id (String) — El ID de la consulta a la que pertenece este hilo.
  • trace (Array(UInt64)) — La traza de pila de este hilo. Básicamente, es solo un array de direcciones.
  • untracked_memory (Int64) — Contador por hilo, no atómico, de asignaciones de memoria que aún no se han propagado al MemoryTracker padre. Puede ser negativo si se ha liberado más memoria de la que se ha asignado desde el último flush.

Ejemplo

Habilitar las funciones de introspección:
Obtención de símbolos de los archivos de objetos de ClickHouse:
Cómo obtener nombres de archivo y números de línea en el código fuente de ClickHouse:

Véase también

  • Funciones de introspección — Qué funciones de introspección hay disponibles y cómo utilizarlas.
  • system.trace_log — Contiene trazas de pila recopiladas por el perfilador de consultas por muestreo.
  • arrayMap) — Descripción y ejemplo de uso de la función arrayMap.
  • arrayFilter — Descripción y ejemplo de uso de la función arrayFilter.
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026