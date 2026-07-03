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Descripción

La tabla system.unicode es una tabla virtual que proporciona información sobre los caracteres Unicode y sus propiedades(https://unicode-org.github.io/icu/userguide/strings/properties.html). Esta tabla se genera dinámicamente. Los nombres de las propiedades de los puntos de código Unicode de ICU se convierten a snake_case para utilizarlos como nombres de columna.

Columnas

  • code_point (String) — El punto de código Unicode, representado como U+XXXX.
  • code_point_value (Int32) — El valor entero del punto de código Unicode.
  • notation (String) — La notación del carácter (la representación visual del punto de código).

Ejemplo

Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026