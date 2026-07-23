Para que las funciones de introspección funcionen correctamente:
Estas funciones son lentas y pueden plantear implicaciones de seguridad.
-
Instale el paquete
clickhouse-common-static-dbg.
- Establezca el ajuste allow_introspection_functions en 1. Por motivos de seguridad, las funciones de introspección están deshabilitadas de forma predeterminada.
Introducido en: v20.1.0 Convierte una dirección de memoria virtual dentro del proceso del servidor de ClickHouse en un nombre de archivo y un número de línea del código fuente de ClickHouse.
addressToLine
Para habilitar esta función de introspección:
Esta función es lenta y puede tener implicaciones de seguridad.
- Instale el paquete
clickhouse-common-static-dbg.
- Establezca la opción
allow_introspection_functionsen
1.
Argumentos
addressToLine(address_of_binary_instruction)
address_of_binary_instruction— Dirección de la instrucción en un proceso en ejecución.
UInt64
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199. Devuelve el nombre de un binario si no se encuentra información de depuración; en cambio, devuelve una cadena vacía si la dirección no es válida.
String
Ejemplos
Selección de la primera cadena de la tabla del sistema
trace_log
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G;
Obtención del nombre del archivo de código fuente y del número de línea para una sola dirección
Response
-- The `trace` field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2019-11-19
event_time: 2019-11-19 18:57:23
revision: 54429
timer_type: Real
thread_number: 48
query_id: 421b6855-1858-45a5-8f37-f383409d6d72
trace: [140658411141617,94784174532828,94784076370703,94784076372094,94784076361020,94784175007680,140658411116251,140658403895439]
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT addressToLine(94784076370703) \G;
Aplicación de la función a toda la traza de pila
Response
Row 1:
──────
addressToLine(94784076370703): /build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199
Query
-- The arrayMap function in this example processing each individual element of the trace array by the addressToLine function.
-- The result of this processing is seen in the trace_source_code_lines column of output.
SELECT
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace), '\n') AS trace_source_code_lines
FROM system.trace_log
LIMIT 1
\G
Response
Row 1:
──────
trace_source_code_lines: /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so
/usr/lib/debug/usr/bin/clickhouse
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.h:155
/usr/include/c++/9/bits/atomic_base.h:551
/usr/lib/debug/usr/bin/clickhouse
/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so
/build/glibc-OTsEL5/glibc-2.27/misc/../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/x86_64/clone.S:97
Introducido en: v22.2.0 Similar a
addressToLineWithInlines
addressToLine, pero devuelve un Array con todas las funciones en línea.
Por ello, es más lenta que
addressToLine.
Para habilitar esta función de introspección:
- Instale el paquete
clickhouse-common-static-dbg.
- Establezca el ajuste
allow_introspection_functionsen
1.
Argumentos
addressToLineWithInlines(address_of_binary_instruction)
address_of_binary_instruction— La dirección de una instrucción en un proceso en ejecución.
UInt64
Array(String)
Ejemplos
Aplicación de la función a una dirección
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT addressToLineWithInlines(531055181::UInt64);
Aplicación de la función a toda la traza de pila
Response
┌─addressToLineWithInlines(CAST('531055181', 'UInt64'))────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ['./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:98','./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:176:DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionAddressToLineWithInlines::implCached(unsigned long) const'] │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
-- La función arrayJoin dividirá el array en filas
SELECT
ta, addressToLineWithInlines(arrayJoin(trace) AS ta)
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE
query_id = '5e173544-2020-45de-b645-5deebe2aae54';
Response
┌────────ta─┬─addressToLineWithInlines(arrayJoin(trace))───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 365497529 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/string_view:252'] │
│ 365593602 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:191'] │
│ 365593866 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365592528 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365591003 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:477'] │
│ 365590479 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:442'] │
│ 365590600 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:457'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365597289 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:807'] │
│ 365599840 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:1118'] │
│ 531058145 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:152'] │
│ 531055181 │ ['./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:98','./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:176:DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionAddressToLineWithInlines::implCached(unsigned long) const'] │
│ 422333613 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunctionAdaptors.h:21'] │
│ 586866022 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:216'] │
│ 586869053 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:264'] │
│ 586873237 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:334'] │
│ 597901620 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Interpreters/ExpressionActions.cpp:601'] │
│ 597898534 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Interpreters/ExpressionActions.cpp:718'] │
│ 630442912 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Transforms/ExpressionTransform.cpp:23'] │
│ 546354050 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/ISimpleTransform.h:38'] │
│ 626026993 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/ISimpleTransform.cpp:89'] │
│ 626294022 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:45'] │
│ 626293730 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:63'] │
│ 626169525 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:213'] │
│ 626170308 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:178'] │
│ 626166348 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:329'] │
│ 626163461 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:84'] │
│ 626323536 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PullingAsyncPipelineExecutor.cpp:85'] │
│ 626323277 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PullingAsyncPipelineExecutor.cpp:112'] │
│ 626323133 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/type_traits:3682'] │
│ 626323041 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/tuple:1415'] │
└───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Introducido en: v20.1.0 Convierte una dirección de memoria virtual dentro del proceso del servidor de ClickHouse en un símbolo de los archivos objeto de ClickHouse. Sintaxis
addressToSymbol
Argumentos
addressToSymbol(address_of_binary_instruction)
address_of_binary_instruction— Dirección de una instrucción en un proceso en ejecución.
UInt64
String
Ejemplos
Selección de la primera cadena de texto de la tabla del sistema
trace_log
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G;
Obtener el símbolo de una sola dirección
Response
-- El campo `trace` contiene la traza de pila en el momento del muestreo.
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2019-11-20
event_time: 2019-11-20 16:57:59
revision: 54429
timer_type: Real
thread_number: 48
query_id: 724028bf-f550-45aa-910d-2af6212b94ac
trace: [94138803686098,94138815010911,94138815096522,94138815101224,94138815102091,94138814222988,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138806795179,94138806796144,94138753770094,94138753771646,94138753760572,94138852407232,140399185266395,140399178045583]
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT addressToSymbol(94138803686098) \G;
Aplicar la función a la traza de pila completa
Response
Row 1:
──────
addressToSymbol(94138803686098): _ZNK2DB24IAggregateFunctionHelperINS_20AggregateFunctionSumImmNS_24AggregateFunctionSumDataImEEEEE19addBatchSinglePlaceEmPcPPKNS_7IColumnEPNS_5ArenaE
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
-- La función arrayMap permite procesar cada elemento individual del array trace mediante la función addressToSymbols.
-- El resultado de este procesamiento se muestra en la columna trace_symbols de la salida.
SELECT
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> addressToSymbol(x), trace), '\n') AS trace_symbols
FROM system.trace_log
LIMIT 1
\G
Response
Row 1:
──────
trace_symbols: _ZNK2DB24IAggregateFunctionHelperINS_20AggregateFunctionSumImmNS_24AggregateFunctionSumDataImEEEEE19addBatchSinglePlaceEmPcPPKNS_7IColumnEPNS_5ArenaE
_ZNK2DB10Aggregator21executeWithoutKeyImplERPcmPNS0_28AggregateFunctionInstructionEPNS_5ArenaE
_ZN2DB10Aggregator14executeOnBlockESt6vectorIN3COWINS_7IColumnEE13immutable_ptrIS3_EESaIS6_EEmRNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsERS1_IPKS3_SaISC_EERS1_ISE_SaISE_EERb
_ZN2DB10Aggregator14executeOnBlockERKNS_5BlockERNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsERSt6vectorIPKNS_7IColumnESaIS9_EERS6_ISB_SaISB_EERb
_ZN2DB10Aggregator7executeERKSt10shared_ptrINS_17IBlockInputStreamEERNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsE
_ZN2DB27AggregatingBlockInputStream8readImplEv
_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv
_ZN2DB26ExpressionBlockInputStream8readImplEv
_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv
_ZN2DB26ExpressionBlockInputStream8readImplEv
_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv
_ZN2DB28AsynchronousBlockInputStream9calculateEv
_ZNSt17_Function_handlerIFvvEZN2DB28AsynchronousBlockInputStream4nextEvEUlvE_E9_M_invokeERKSt9_Any_data
_ZN14ThreadPoolImplI20ThreadFromGlobalPoolE6workerESt14_List_iteratorIS0_E
_ZZN20ThreadFromGlobalPoolC4IZN14ThreadPoolImplIS_E12scheduleImplIvEET_St8functionIFvvEEiSt8optionalImEEUlvE1_JEEEOS4_DpOT0_ENKUlvE_clEv
_ZN14ThreadPoolImplISt6threadE6workerESt14_List_iteratorIS0_E
execute_native_thread_routine
start_thread
clone
Introducido en: v20.1.0 Convierte un símbolo en el nombre de una función de C++. Normalmente, la función
demangle
addressToSymbol devuelve el símbolo.
Sintaxis
Argumentos
demangle(symbol)
symbol— Símbolo de un archivo objeto.
String
String
Ejemplos
Seleccionar la primera cadena de la tabla del sistema
trace_log
Query
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G;
Obtener el nombre de la función para una sola dirección
Response
-- The `trace` field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2019-11-20
event_time: 2019-11-20 16:57:59
revision: 54429
timer_type: Real
thread_number: 48
query_id: 724028bf-f550-45aa-910d-2af6212b94ac
trace: [94138803686098,94138815010911,94138815096522,94138815101224,94138815102091,94138814222988,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138806795179,94138806796144,94138753770094,94138753771646,94138753760572,94138852407232,140399185266395,140399178045583]
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT demangle(addressToSymbol(94138803686098)) \G;
Aplicar la función a toda la traza de pila
Response
Row 1:
──────
demangle(addressToSymbol(94138803686098)): DB::IAggregateFunctionHelper<DB::AggregateFunctionSum<unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregateFunctionSumData<unsigned long> > >::addBatchSinglePlace(unsigned long, char*, DB::IColumn const**, DB::Arena*) const
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
-- The arrayMap function allows to process each individual element of the trace array by the demangle function.
-- The result of this processing is shown in the trace_functions column of output.
SELECT
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace), '\n') AS trace_functions
FROM system.trace_log
LIMIT 1
\G
Response
Row 1:
──────
trace_functions: DB::IAggregateFunctionHelper<DB::AggregateFunctionSum<unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregateFunctionSumData<unsigned long> > >::addBatchSinglePlace(unsigned long, char*, DB::IColumn const**, DB::Arena*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeWithoutKeyImpl(char*&, unsigned long, DB::Aggregator::AggregateFunctionInstruction*, DB::Arena*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(...)
DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(DB::Block const&, ...)
DB::Aggregator::execute(std::shared_ptr<DB::IBlockInputStream> const&, DB::AggregatedDataVariants&)
DB::AggregatingBlockInputStream::readImpl()
DB::IBlockInputStream::read()
DB::ExpressionBlockInputStream::readImpl()
DB::IBlockInputStream::read()
DB::ExpressionBlockInputStream::readImpl()
DB::IBlockInputStream::read()
DB::AsynchronousBlockInputStream::calculate()
std::_Function_handler<void (), DB::AsynchronousBlockInputStream::next()::{lambda()#1}>::_M_invoke(std::_Any_data const&)
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::worker(std::_List_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPool>)
ThreadFromGlobalPool::ThreadFromGlobalPool<ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::function<void ()>, int, std::optional<unsigned long>)::{lambda()#3}>(ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::function<void ()>, int, std::optional<unsigned long>)::{lambda()#3}&&)::{lambda()#1}::operator()() const
ThreadPoolImpl<std::thread>::worker(std::_List_iterator<std::thread>)
execute_native_thread_routine
start_thread
clone
Introducido en: v25.6.0 Función que comprueba si la parte del primer argumento queda cubierta por la parte del segundo argumento. Sintaxis
isMergeTreePartCoveredBy
Argumentos
isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(nested_part, covering_part)
nested_part— Nombre de la parte anidada esperada.
String
covering_part— Nombre de la parte contenedora esperada.
String
1 si la cubre;
0 en caso contrario.
UInt8
Ejemplos
Ejemplo básico
Query
WITH 'all_12_25_7_4' AS lhs, 'all_7_100_10_20' AS rhs
SELECT isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(rhs, lhs), isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(lhs, rhs);
Response
┌─isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(rhs, lhs)─┬─isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(lhs, rhs)─┐
│ 0 │ 1 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘
Introducido en: v20.12.0 Emite un mensaje de traza en el registro del servidor por cada bloque. Sintaxis
logTrace
Argumentos
logTrace(message)
message— Mensaje que se emite al log del servidor.
const String
0.
UInt8
Ejemplos
Ejemplo básico
Query
SELECT logTrace('logTrace message');
Response
┌─logTrace('logTrace message')─┐
│ 0 │
└──────────────────────────────┘
Introducido en: v25.6.0 Función que ayuda a extraer los valores relevantes del nombre de la parte de
mergeTreePartInfo
MergeTree.
Sintaxis
Argumentos
mergeTreePartInfo(part_name)
part_name— Nombre de la parte que se va a descomprimir.
String
Tuple con subcolumnas:
partition_id,
min_block,
max_block,
level,
mutation.
Tuple
Ejemplos
Ejemplo básico
Query
WITH mergeTreePartInfo('all_12_25_7_4') AS info
SELECT info.partition_id, info.min_block, info.max_block, info.level, info.mutation;
Response
┌─info.partition_id─┬─info.min_block─┬─info.max_block─┬─info.level─┬─info.mutation─┐
│ all │ 12 │ 25 │ 7 │ 4 │
└───────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────┴───────────────┘
Introducido en: v20.12.0 Devuelve el ID del hilo en el que se procesa el bloque actual. Sintaxis
tid
Argumentos
tid()
- Ninguno.
UInt64
Ejemplos
Ejemplo de uso
Query
SELECT tid();
Response
┌─tid()─┐
│ 3878 │
└───────┘