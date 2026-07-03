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Consultas en ClickHouse CloudLos datos de esta tabla del sistema se almacenan localmente en cada nodo de ClickHouse Cloud. Por lo tanto, para obtener una vista completa de todos los datos, es necesario usar la función clusterAllReplicas. Consulta aquí para más detalles.

Descripción

Contiene información sobre la configuración global del servidor, especificada en config.xml. Actualmente, la tabla solo muestra la configuración del primer nivel de config.xml y no admite configuraciones anidadas (p. ej., logger).

Columnas

Ejemplo

El siguiente ejemplo muestra cómo obtener información sobre los ajustes del servidor cuyos nombres contienen thread_pool.
El uso de WHERE changed puede ser útil, por ejemplo, cuando quiera comprobar si los ajustes de los archivos de configuración se han cargado correctamente y se están usando.

Véase también

Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026