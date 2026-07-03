Consultas en ClickHouse CloudLos datos de esta tabla del sistema se almacenan localmente en cada nodo de ClickHouse Cloud. Por lo tanto, para obtener una vista completa de todos los datos, es necesario usar la función
clusterAllReplicas. Consulta aquí para más detalles.
Contiene información sobre la configuración global del servidor, especificada en
Descripción
config.xml.
Actualmente, la tabla solo muestra la configuración del primer nivel de
config.xml y no admite configuraciones anidadas (p. ej., logger).
Columnas
name(String) — Nombre del ajuste del servidor.
value(String) — Valor del ajuste del servidor.
default(String) — Valor predeterminado del ajuste del servidor.
changed(UInt8) — Indica si un ajuste se especificó en config.xml
description(String) — Descripción breve del ajuste del servidor.
type(String) — Tipo de valor del ajuste del servidor.
changeable_without_restart(Enum8(‘No’ = 0, ‘IncreaseOnly’ = 1, ‘DecreaseOnly’ = 2, ‘Yes’ = 3)) — Indica si un ajuste puede cambiarse en tiempo de ejecución.
is_obsolete(UInt8) — Indica si un ajuste es obsoleto.
El siguiente ejemplo muestra cómo obtener información sobre los ajustes del servidor cuyos nombres contienen
Ejemplo
thread_pool.
SELECT *
FROM system.server_settings
WHERE name LIKE '%thread_pool%'
El uso de
┌─name──────────────────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─default─┬─changed─┬─description─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─type───┬─changeable_without_restart─┬─is_obsolete─┐
│ max_thread_pool_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that could be allocated from the OS and used for query execution and background operations. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_thread_pool_free_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that will always stay in a global thread pool once allocated and remain idle in case of insufficient number of tasks. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of tasks that will be placed in a queue and wait for execution. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_io_thread_pool_size │ 100 │ 100 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ Queue size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_active_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 64 │ 64 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load active set of data parts (Active ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_outdated_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 32 │ 32 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load inactive set of data parts (Outdated ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_unexpected_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 32 │ 32 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load inactive set of data parts (Unexpected ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_parts_cleaning_thread_pool_size │ 128 │ 128 │ 0 │ The number of threads for concurrent removal of inactive data parts. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_backups_io_thread_pool_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations for BACKUP queries │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_backups_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for backups IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ backups_io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Queue size for backups IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘
WHERE changed puede ser útil, por ejemplo, cuando quiera comprobar
si los ajustes de los archivos de configuración se han cargado correctamente y se están usando.
SELECT * FROM system.server_settings WHERE changed AND name='max_thread_pool_size'