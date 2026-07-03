┌─name──────────────────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─default─┬─changed─┬─description─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─type───┬─changeable_without_restart─┬─is_obsolete─┐

│ max_thread_pool_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that could be allocated from the OS and used for query execution and background operations. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_thread_pool_free_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that will always stay in a global thread pool once allocated and remain idle in case of insufficient number of tasks. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of tasks that will be placed in a queue and wait for execution. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_io_thread_pool_size │ 100 │ 100 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ Queue size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_active_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 64 │ 64 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load active set of data parts (Active ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_outdated_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 32 │ 32 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load inactive set of data parts (Outdated ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_unexpected_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 32 │ 32 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load inactive set of data parts (Unexpected ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_parts_cleaning_thread_pool_size │ 128 │ 128 │ 0 │ The number of threads for concurrent removal of inactive data parts. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_backups_io_thread_pool_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations for BACKUP queries │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ max_backups_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for backups IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │

│ backups_io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Queue size for backups IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │