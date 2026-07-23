system.constraints System table containing information about existing constraints in all tables.

System Tables Overview Overview of what system tables are and why they are useful.

system.hypothetical_indexes System table listing hypothetical (what-if) indexes defined in the current session

system.stemmers System table which shows all available stemmers.

INFORMATION_SCHEMA System database providing an almost standardized DBMS-agnostic view on metadata of database objects.

system.aggregate_function_combinators Contains a list of all available aggregate function combinators, which could be applied to aggregate functions and change the way they work.

system.aggregated_zookeeper_log System table containing aggregated statistics of ZooKeeper operations grouped by session, path, operation type, component, and subrequest flag.

system.asynchronous_insert_log System table containing information about async inserts. Each entry represents an insert query buffered into an async insert query.

system.asynchronous_loader System table containing information about and status of recent asynchronous jobs (e.g. for tables which are loading). The table contains a row for every job.

system.asynchronous_metric_log System table containing historical values for system.asynchronous_metrics , which are saved once per time interval (one second by default)

system.asynchronous_inserts System table containing information about pending asynchronous inserts in queue.

system.asynchronous_metrics System table containing metrics that are calculated periodically in the background. For example, the amount of RAM in use.

system.azure_queue_settings System table containing information about settings of AzureQueue tables. Available from server version 24.10 .

system.azure_queue_metadata_cache Contains in-memory state of AzureQueue metadata and currently processed rows per file.

system.azure_queue_log Contains log entries with information about files processed by the AzureQueue engine.

It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.

system.background_schedule_pool_log System table containing history of background schedule pool task executions.

system.background_schedule_pool System table containing information about tasks in background schedule pools.

system.backup_log System table containing logging entries with information about BACKUP and RESTORE operations.

system.backups System table containing logging entries with information about BACKUP and RESTORE operations.

system.blob_storage_log System table containing logging entries with information about various blob storage operations such as uploads and deletes.

system.build_options System table containing information about ClickHouse server’s build options.

system.certificates Contains information about available certificates and their sources.

system.clusters System table containing information about clusters available in the config file and the servers defined in them.

system.codecs System table containing information about codecs in queue.

system.collations Contains a list of all available collations for alphabetical comparison of strings.

system.columns System table containing information about columns in all tables

system.completions Contains a list of completion tokens.

system.contributors System table containing information about contributors.

system.crash_log System table containing information about stack traces for fatal errors.

system.current_roles System table containing active roles for the current user.

system.dashboards Contains queries used by /dashboard page accessible though the HTTP interface. useful for monitoring and troubleshooting.

system.data_skipping_indices System table containing information about existing data skipping indices in all the tables.

system.data_skipping_index_types System table containing a list of data skipping index types supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.

system.data_type_families System table containing information about supported data types

system.database_engines System table containing a list of database engines supported by the server.

system.database_replicas System table containing information about and status of replicated database.

system.databases System table containing information about the databases that are available to the current user.

system.dead_letter_queue System table containing information about messages received via a streaming engine and parsed with errors.

system.delta_lake_metadata_log System table containing information about metadata files read from Delta Lake tables. Each entry represents a root metadata JSON file.

system.detached_parts System table containing information about detached parts of MergeTree tables

system.detached_tables System table containing information about each detached table.

system.dictionaries System table containing information about dictionaries

system.dictionary_sources System table containing a list of dictionary sources supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.

system.dictionary_layouts System table containing a list of dictionary layouts supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.

system.dimensional_metrics This table contains dimensional metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date.

system.disk_types System table containing a list of disk types supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.

system.disks System table containing information about disks defined in the server configuration

system.distributed_ddl_queue System table containing information about distributed ddl queries (queries using the ON CLUSTER clause) that were executed on a cluster.

system.distribution_queue System table containing information about local files that are in the queue to be sent to the shards.

system.dns_cache System table containing information about cached DNS records.

system.documentation System table that collects the embedded documentation of the uniform components of the system (functions, table engines, data types, and so on) into a single table, with the reference documentation rendered as Markdown.

system.dropped_tables System table containing information about tables that drop table has been executed on but for which data cleanup has not yet been performed

system.dropped_tables_parts System table containing information about parts of MergeTree dropped tables from system.dropped_tables

system.enabled_roles System table containing all active roles at the moment, including the current role of the current user and the granted roles for the current role

system.error_log System table containing the history of error values from table system.errors , periodically flushed to disk.

system.errors System table containing error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.

system.events System table containing information about the number of events that have occurred in the system.

system.fail_points Contains a list of all available failpoints with their type and current status.

system.filesystem_cache_settings Contains information about all filesystem cache settings

system.filesystem_read_prefetches_log Contains a history of all prefetches done during reading from MergeTree tables backed by a remote filesystem.

It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.

system.filesystem_cache_log Contains a history of all events occurred with filesystem cache for objects on a remote filesystem.

It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.

system.filesystem_cache Contains information about all entries inside filesystem cache for remote objects.

system.formats Contains a list of all the formats along with flags whether a format is suitable for input/output or whether it supports parallelization.

system.functions System table containing information about normal and aggregate functions.

system.grants System table showing which privileges are granted to ClickHouse user accounts.

system.graphite_retentions System table containing information about parameters graphite_rollup which are used in tables with GraphiteMergeTree type engines.

system.histogram_metrics This table contains histogram metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date.

system.iceberg_history System iceberg snapshot history

system.iceberg_files System table containing per-file metadata of Iceberg tables

system.iceberg_metadata_log System table containing information about metadata files read from Iceberg tables. Each entry represents either a root metadata file, metadata extracted from an Avro file, or an entry of some Avro file.

system.instrumentation System table containing the instrumentation points

system.jemalloc_stats Returns jemalloc statistics in a single row with a single column. Equivalent to SYSTEM JEMALLOC STATS command.

system.jemalloc_bins System table containing information about memory allocations done via jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas.

system.jemalloc_profile_text Displays the symbolized jemalloc heap profile. Run ‘SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE’ to generate a profile first.

system.kafka_consumers System table containing information about Kafka consumers.

system.keeper_cluster System table which exists only when this node runs an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. Contains one row per Raft cluster member as seen by this Keeper.

system.keeper_snapshots System table which exists only when this node runs an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. Contains one row per on-disk Raft snapshot tracked by the Keeper state machine.

system.keeper_changelogs System table which exists only when this node runs an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. Contains one row per on-disk Raft changelog file tracked by the Keeper log store.

system.keywords Contains a list of all keywords used in ClickHouse parser.

system.licenses System table containing licenses of third-party libraries that are located in the contrib directory of ClickHouse sources.

system.macros Contains a list of all macros defined in server configuration.

system.masking_policies System table containing information about all masking policies in the system.

system.merge_tree_settings System table containing information about settings for MergeTree tables.

system.merges System table containing information about merges and part mutations currently in process for tables in the MergeTree family.

system.metric_log System table containing history of metrics values from tables system.metrics and system.events , periodically flushed to disk.

system.metrics System table containing metrics which can be calculated instantly, or have a current value.

system.models Contains a list of CatBoost models loaded into a LibraryBridge’s memory along with time when it was loaded.

system.moves System table containing information about in-progress data part moves of MergeTree tables. Each data part movement is represented by a single row.

system.mutations System table containing information about mutations of MergeTree tables and their progress. Each mutation command is represented by a single row.

system.named_collections Contiene una lista de todas las named collections que se crearon mediante una SQL query o se analizaron a partir de un configuration file.

system.numbers_mt Tabla del sistema similar a system.numbers , pero las lecturas se paralelizan y los números pueden devolverse en cualquier orden.

system.numbers Tabla del sistema que contiene una sola columna UInt64 llamada number que contiene casi todos los números naturales a partir de cero.

system.one Tabla del sistema que contiene una sola fila con una sola columna UInt8 dummy que contiene el valor 0. Similar a la tabla DUAL presente en otros SGBD.

system.opentelemetry_span_log Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre trace spans de consultas ejecutadas.

system.part_moves_between_shards Contiene información sobre partes que actualmente están en proceso de moverse entre shards y sobre su progreso.

system.part_log Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre eventos ocurridos con partes de datos en tablas de la familia MergeTree, como la adición o la fusión de datos.

system.parts Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre partes de MergeTree

system.parts_columns Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre partes y columnas de tablas MergeTree.

system.predicate_statistics_log Tabla del sistema que contiene estadísticas muestreadas de selectividad de filtros e índices, recopiladas a partir de los pipelines de lectura de MergeTree durante la ejecución de consultas.

system.primes Tabla del sistema que contiene una única columna UInt64 llamada prime , que contiene números primos en orden ascendente a partir de 2.

system.privileges Contiene una lista de todos los privilegios disponibles que pueden concederse a un usuario o rol.

system.processes Tabla del sistema utilizada para implementar la consulta SHOW PROCESSLIST .

system.processors_profile_log Tabla del sistema que contiene información de perfilado a nivel de procesadores (que puede encontrarse en EXPLAIN PIPELINE )

system.projection_parts_columns Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre las columnas de las partes de proyección para tablas de la familia MergeTree

system.projection_parts Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre las partes de proyección para tablas de la familia MergeTree.

system.projections Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre las proyecciones existentes en todas las tablas.

system.query_views_log Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre las vistas dependientes ejecutadas al ejecutar una consulta, por ejemplo, el tipo de vista o el tiempo de ejecución.

system.query_condition_cache Tabla del sistema que muestra el contenido de la caché de condiciones de consulta.

system.query_thread_log Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre los hilos que ejecutan consultas, por ejemplo, el nombre del hilo, su hora de inicio y la duración del procesamiento de la consulta.

system.query_metric_log Tabla del sistema que contiene un historial de valores de memoria y métricas de la tabla system.events para consultas individuales, volcados periódicamente a disco.

system.query_log Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre las consultas ejecutadas, por ejemplo, la hora de inicio, la duración del procesamiento y los mensajes de error.

system.query_cache Tabla del sistema que muestra el contenido de la caché de consultas.

system.quota_usage Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre el uso de cuotas por parte del usuario actual, como cuánto de la cuota se ha utilizado y cuánto queda.

system.quota_limits Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre los valores máximos de todos los intervalos de todas las cuotas. A una cuota puede corresponderle cualquier número de filas, o ninguna.

system.quotas_usage Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre el uso de cuotas por parte de todos los usuarios.

system.quotas Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre las cuotas.

system.remote_data_paths Tabla del sistema que contiene información sobre archivos de datos almacenados en discos remotos como S3 o Azure Blob Storage.

system.replicas System table containing information about and status of replicated tables residing on the local server. Useful for monitoring.

system.replicated_merge_tree_settings Contains a list of all ReplicatedMergeTree engine specific settings, their current and default values along with descriptions. You may change any of them in SETTINGS section in CREATE query.

system.replicated_fetches System table containing information about currently running background fetches.

system.replication_queue System table containing information about tasks from replication queues stored in ClickHouse Keeper, or ZooKeeper, for tables in the ReplicatedMergeTree family.

system.resources System table containing information about resources residing on the local server with one row for every resource.

system.rocksdb Contains a list of metrics exposed from embedded RocksDB.

system.role_grants System table containing the role grants for users and roles.

system.roles System table containing information about configured roles.

system.row_policies System table containing filters for one particular table, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this row policy.

system.s3_queue_settings System table containing information about the settings of S3Queue tables. Available from server version 24.10 .

system.s3queue_metadata_cache Contains in-memory state of S3Queue metadata and currently processed rows per file.

system.s3queue_log Contains log entries with information about files processed by the S3Queue engine.

It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.

system.scheduler System table containing information about and status of scheduling nodes residing on the local server.

system.schema_inference_cache System table containing information about all cached file schemas.

system.server_settings System table containing formation about global settings for the server, which are specified in config.xml .

system.session_log System table containing information about all successful and failed login and logout events.

system.settings System table containing information about session settings for current user.

system.settings_profile_elements System table which describes the content of the settings profile: constraints, roles and users that the setting applies to, parent settings profiles.

system.settings_changes System table containing information about setting changes in previous ClickHouse versions.

system.settings_profiles System table which contains properties of configured setting profiles.

system.stack_trace System table which contains stack traces of all server threads. Allows developers to introspect the server state.

system.storage_policies System table containing information about storage policies and volumes which are defined in server configuration.

system.symbols System table useful for C++ experts and ClickHouse engineers containing information for introspection of the clickhouse binary.

system.table_engines System table containing descriptions of table engines supported by the server and the features they support.

system.table_functions Contains a list of all available table functions with their descriptions.

system.tables System table containing metadata of each table that the server knows about.

system.text_log System table containing logging entries.

system.time_zones System table containing a list of time zones that are supported by the ClickHouse server.

system.tokenizers System table which shows all available tokenizers.

system.trace_log System table containing stack traces collected by the sampling query profiler.

system.transactions Contains a list of transactions and their state.

system.transactions_info_log Contains information about all transactions executed on a current server.

It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.

system.unicode System table containing a list of Unicode characters and their properties.

system.user_processes System table containing information useful for an overview of memory usage and ProfileEvents of users.

system.user_directories Contains the information about configured user directories - directories on the file system from which ClickHouse server is allowed to read user provided data.

system.user_defined_functions System table containing loading status and configuration metadata for User-Defined Functions (UDFs).

system.users System table containing a list of user accounts configured on the server.

system.view_refreshes System table containing information about Refreshable Materialized Views.

system.warnings This table contains warning messages about clickhouse server.

system.warnings Contains warnings about server configuration to be displayed by clickhouse-client right after it connects to the server.

system.workloads System table containing information for workloads residing on the local server.

system.zeros Produces unlimited number of non-materialized zeros.

system.zeros_mt Multithreaded version of system.zeros.

system.zookeeper_watches System table showing currently active ZooKeeper watches registered by this ClickHouse server.

system.zookeeper_info System table which outputs introspection of all available keeper nodes.

system.zookeeper_log System table containing information about the parameters of the request to the ZooKeeper server and the response from it.

system.zookeeper_connection System table which exists only if ZooKeeper is configured. Shows current connections to ZooKeeper (including auxiliary ZooKeepers).

system.zookeeper_connection_log Shows the history of ZooKeeper connections (including auxiliary ZooKeepers).