Row 1: ────── dashboard: overview title: CPU Usage (cores) query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds) / 1000000 FROM system.metric_log WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} GROUP BY t ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32} Row 2: ────── dashboard: overview title: CPU Wait query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds) / 1000000 FROM system.metric_log WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} GROUP BY t ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32} Row 3: ────── dashboard: overview title: OS CPU Usage (Userspace) query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value) FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSUserTimeNormalized' GROUP BY t ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32} Row 4: ────── dashboard: overview title: OS CPU Usage (Kernel) query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value) FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSSystemTimeNormalized' GROUP BY t ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}