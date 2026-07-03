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Descripción

Contiene las consultas utilizadas por la página /dashboard, accesible a través de la interfaz HTTP. Esta tabla puede ser útil para la monitorización y la resolución de problemas. La tabla contiene una fila por cada gráfico de un dashboard.
La página /dashboard puede mostrar consultas no solo de system.dashboards, sino de cualquier tabla con el mismo esquema. Esto puede ser útil para crear dashboards personalizados.

Columnas

  • dashboard (String) — El nombre del dashboard.
  • title (String) — El título de un gráfico.
  • query (String) — La consulta con la que se obtienen los datos que se mostrarán.

Ejemplo

Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026