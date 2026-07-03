Contiene las consultas utilizadas por la página
Descripción
/dashboard, accesible a través de la interfaz HTTP.
Esta tabla puede ser útil para la monitorización y la resolución de problemas. La tabla contiene una fila por cada gráfico de un dashboard.
La página
/dashboard puede mostrar consultas no solo de
system.dashboards, sino de cualquier tabla con el mismo esquema.
Esto puede ser útil para crear dashboards personalizados.
Columnas
dashboard(String) — El nombre del dashboard.
title(String) — El título de un gráfico.
query(String) — La consulta con la que se obtienen los datos que se mostrarán.
Ejemplo
SELECT *
FROM system.dashboards
WHERE title ILIKE '%CPU%'
Row 1:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: CPU Usage (cores)
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds) / 1000000
FROM system.metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}
Row 2:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: CPU Wait
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(ProfileEvent_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds) / 1000000
FROM system.metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32}
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}
Row 3:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: OS CPU Usage (Userspace)
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)
FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSUserTimeNormalized'
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}
Row 4:
──────
dashboard: overview
title: OS CPU Usage (Kernel)
query: SELECT toStartOfInterval(event_time, INTERVAL {rounding:UInt32} SECOND)::INT AS t, avg(value)
FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log
WHERE event_date >= toDate(now() - {seconds:UInt32}) AND event_time >= now() - {seconds:UInt32} AND metric = 'OSSystemTimeNormalized'
GROUP BY t
ORDER BY t WITH FILL STEP {rounding:UInt32}