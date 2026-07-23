|الصفحة
|الوصف
|system.constraints
|System table containing information about existing constraints in all tables.
|System Tables Overview
|Overview of what system tables are and why they are useful.
|system.hypothetical_indexes
|System table listing hypothetical (what-if) indexes defined in the current session
|system.stemmers
|System table which shows all available stemmers.
|INFORMATION_SCHEMA
|System database providing an almost standardized DBMS-agnostic view on metadata of database objects.
|system.aggregate_function_combinators
|Contains a list of all available aggregate function combinators, which could be applied to aggregate functions and change the way they work.
|system.aggregated_zookeeper_log
|System table containing aggregated statistics of ZooKeeper operations grouped by session, path, operation type, component, and subrequest flag.
|system.asynchronous_insert_log
|System table containing information about async inserts. Each entry represents an insert query buffered into an async insert query.
|system.asynchronous_loader
|System table containing information about and status of recent asynchronous jobs (e.g. for tables which are loading). The table contains a row for every job.
|system.asynchronous_metric_log
|System table containing historical values for
system.asynchronous_metrics, which are saved once per time interval (one second by default)
|system.asynchronous_inserts
|System table containing information about pending asynchronous inserts in queue.
|system.asynchronous_metrics
|System table containing metrics that are calculated periodically in the background. For example, the amount of RAM in use.
|system.azure_queue_settings
|System table containing information about settings of AzureQueue tables. Available from server version
24.10.
|system.azure_queue_metadata_cache
|Contains in-memory state of AzureQueue metadata and currently processed rows per file.
|system.azure_queue_log
|Contains log entries with information about files processed by the AzureQueue engine.
|It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
|system.background_schedule_pool_log
|System table containing history of background schedule pool task executions.
|system.background_schedule_pool
|System table containing information about tasks in background schedule pools.
|system.backup_log
|System table containing logging entries with information about
BACKUP and
RESTORE operations.
|system.backups
|System table containing logging entries with information about
BACKUP and
RESTORE operations.
|system.blob_storage_log
|System table containing logging entries with information about various blob storage operations such as uploads and deletes.
|system.build_options
|System table containing information about ClickHouse server’s build options.
|system.certificates
|Contains information about available certificates and their sources.
|system.clusters
|System table containing information about clusters available in the config file and the servers defined in them.
|system.codecs
|System table containing information about codecs in queue.
|system.collations
|Contains a list of all available collations for alphabetical comparison of strings.
|system.columns
|System table containing information about columns in all tables
|system.completions
|Contains a list of completion tokens.
|system.contributors
|System table containing information about contributors.
|system.crash_log
|System table containing information about stack traces for fatal errors.
|system.current_roles
|System table containing active roles for the current user.
|system.dashboards
|Contains queries used by
/dashboard page accessible though the HTTP interface. useful for monitoring and troubleshooting.
|system.data_skipping_indices
|System table containing information about existing data skipping indices in all the tables.
|system.data_skipping_index_types
|System table containing a list of data skipping index types supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.
|system.data_type_families
|System table containing information about supported data types
|system.database_engines
|System table containing a list of database engines supported by the server.
|system.database_replicas
|System table containing information about and status of replicated database.
|system.databases
|System table containing information about the databases that are available to the current user.
|system.dead_letter_queue
|System table containing information about messages received via a streaming engine and parsed with errors.
|system.delta_lake_metadata_log
|System table containing information about metadata files read from Delta Lake tables. Each entry represents a root metadata JSON file.
|system.detached_parts
|System table containing information about detached parts of MergeTree tables
|system.detached_tables
|System table containing information about each detached table.
|system.dictionaries
|System table containing information about dictionaries
|system.dictionary_sources
|System table containing a list of dictionary sources supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.
|system.dictionary_layouts
|System table containing a list of dictionary layouts supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.
|system.dimensional_metrics
|This table contains dimensional metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date.
|system.disk_types
|System table containing a list of disk types supported by the server along with their embedded documentation.
|system.disks
|System table containing information about disks defined in the server configuration
|system.distributed_ddl_queue
|System table containing information about distributed ddl queries (queries using the ON CLUSTER clause) that were executed on a cluster.
|system.distribution_queue
|System table containing information about local files that are in the queue to be sent to the shards.
|system.dns_cache
|System table containing information about cached DNS records.
|system.documentation
|System table that collects the embedded documentation of the uniform components of the system (functions, table engines, data types, and so on) into a single table, with the reference documentation rendered as Markdown.
|system.dropped_tables
|System table containing information about tables that drop table has been executed on but for which data cleanup has not yet been performed
|system.dropped_tables_parts
|System table containing information about parts of MergeTree dropped tables from
system.dropped_tables
|system.enabled_roles
|System table containing all active roles at the moment, including the current role of the current user and the granted roles for the current role
|system.error_log
|System table containing the history of error values from table
system.errors, periodically flushed to disk.
|system.errors
|System table containing error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.
|system.events
|System table containing information about the number of events that have occurred in the system.
|system.fail_points
|Contains a list of all available failpoints with their type and current status.
|system.filesystem_cache_settings
|Contains information about all filesystem cache settings
|system.filesystem_read_prefetches_log
|Contains a history of all prefetches done during reading from MergeTree tables backed by a remote filesystem.
|It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
|system.filesystem_cache_log
|Contains a history of all events occurred with filesystem cache for objects on a remote filesystem.
|It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
|system.filesystem_cache
|Contains information about all entries inside filesystem cache for remote objects.
|system.formats
|Contains a list of all the formats along with flags whether a format is suitable for input/output or whether it supports parallelization.
|system.functions
|System table containing information about normal and aggregate functions.
|system.grants
|System table showing which privileges are granted to ClickHouse user accounts.
|system.graphite_retentions
|System table containing information about parameters
graphite_rollup which are used in tables with
GraphiteMergeTree type engines.
|system.histogram_metrics
|This table contains histogram metrics that can be calculated instantly and exported in the Prometheus format. It is always up to date.
|system.iceberg_history
|System iceberg snapshot history
|system.iceberg_files
|System table containing per-file metadata of Iceberg tables
|system.iceberg_metadata_log
|System table containing information about metadata files read from Iceberg tables. Each entry represents either a root metadata file, metadata extracted from an Avro file, or an entry of some Avro file.
|system.instrumentation
|System table containing the instrumentation points
|system.jemalloc_stats
|Returns jemalloc statistics in a single row with a single column. Equivalent to SYSTEM JEMALLOC STATS command.
|system.jemalloc_bins
|System table containing information about memory allocations done via jemalloc allocator in different size classes (bins) aggregated from all arenas.
|system.jemalloc_profile_text
|Displays the symbolized jemalloc heap profile. Run ‘SYSTEM JEMALLOC FLUSH PROFILE’ to generate a profile first.
|system.kafka_consumers
|System table containing information about Kafka consumers.
|system.keeper_cluster
|System table which exists only when this node runs an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. Contains one row per Raft cluster member as seen by this Keeper.
|system.keeper_snapshots
|System table which exists only when this node runs an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. Contains one row per on-disk Raft snapshot tracked by the Keeper state machine.
|system.keeper_changelogs
|System table which exists only when this node runs an in-process ClickHouse Keeper. Contains one row per on-disk Raft changelog file tracked by the Keeper log store.
|system.keywords
|Contains a list of all keywords used in ClickHouse parser.
|system.licenses
|System table containing licenses of third-party libraries that are located in the contrib directory of ClickHouse sources.
|system.macros
|Contains a list of all macros defined in server configuration.
|system.masking_policies
|System table containing information about all masking policies in the system.
|system.merge_tree_settings
|System table containing information about settings for MergeTree tables.
|system.merges
|System table containing information about merges and part mutations currently in process for tables in the MergeTree family.
|system.metric_log
|System table containing history of metrics values from tables
system.metrics and
system.events, periodically flushed to disk.
|system.metrics
|System table containing metrics which can be calculated instantly, or have a current value.
|system.models
|Contains a list of CatBoost models loaded into a LibraryBridge’s memory along with time when it was loaded.
|system.moves
|System table containing information about in-progress data part moves of MergeTree tables. Each data part movement is represented by a single row.
|system.mutations
|System table containing information about mutations of MergeTree tables and their progress. Each mutation command is represented by a single row.
|system.named_collections
|يحتوي على قائمة بجميع المجموعات المسماة التي أُنشئت عبر استعلام SQL أو جرى تحليلها من ملف الإعدادات.
|system.numbers_mt
|جدول نظام مشابه لـ
system.numbers، لكن عمليات القراءة تُنفَّذ بالتوازي ويمكن إرجاع الأرقام بأي ترتيب.
|system.numbers
|جدول نظام يحتوي على عمود UInt64 واحد باسم
number، ويتضمن تقريبًا جميع الأعداد الطبيعية بدءًا من الصفر.
|system.one
|جدول نظام يحتوي على صف واحد وعمود UInt8 واحد باسم
dummy يحمل القيمة 0. وهو مشابه للجدول
DUAL الموجود في أنظمة إدارة قواعد البيانات الأخرى.
|system.opentelemetry_span_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن مقاطع التتبع للاستعلامات المنفَّذة.
|system.part_moves_between_shards
|يحتوي على معلومات عن الأجزاء التي تكون حاليًا قيد النقل بين الـ shards ومدى تقدمها.
|system.part_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الأحداث التي طرأت على أجزاء البيانات في جداول عائلة MergeTree، مثل إضافة البيانات أو دمجها.
|system.parts
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن أجزاء MergeTree.
|system.parts_columns
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الأجزاء والأعمدة في جداول MergeTree.
|system.predicate_statistics_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على إحصاءات مُعيَّنة للمرشحات وانتقائية الفهارس، جُمعت من مسارات قراءة
MergeTree أثناء تنفيذ الاستعلام.
|system.primes
|جدول نظام يحتوي على عمود UInt64 واحد باسم
prime، ويتضمن الأعداد الأولية بترتيب تصاعدي بدءًا من 2.
|system.privileges
|يحتوي على قائمة بجميع الامتيازات المتاحة التي يمكن منحها لمستخدم أو دور.
|system.processes
|جدول نظام يُستخدم لتنفيذ الاستعلام
SHOW PROCESSLIST.
|system.processors_profile_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات توصيف على مستوى المعالجات (يمكن العثور عليها في
EXPLAIN PIPELINE).
|system.projection_parts_columns
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الأعمدة في أجزاء الإسقاط للجداول التابعة لعائلة MergeTree.
|system.projection_parts
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن أجزاء الإسقاط للجداول التابعة لعائلة MergeTree.
|system.projections
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الإسقاطات الموجودة في جميع الجداول.
|system.query_views_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الـ views التابعة التي تُنفَّذ عند تشغيل استعلام، مثل نوع الـ view أو وقت التنفيذ.
|system.query_condition_cache
|جدول نظام يعرض محتوى ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت لشروط الاستعلام.
|system.query_thread_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الخيوط التي تنفّذ الاستعلامات، مثل اسم الخيط ووقت بدئه ومدة معالجة الاستعلام.
|system.query_metric_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على سجل لقيم الذاكرة والمقاييس من الجدول
system.events للاستعلامات الفردية، ويُفرَّغ دوريًا إلى القرص.
|system.query_log
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الاستعلامات المنفَّذة، مثل وقت البدء ومدة المعالجة ورسائل الخطأ.
|system.query_cache
|جدول نظام يعرض محتوى ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت للاستعلامات.
|system.quota_usage
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن استخدام الحصص من قِبل المستخدم الحالي، مثل مقدار الحصة المستخدمة ومقدار المتبقي منها.
|system.quota_limits
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن القيم القصوى لجميع الفترات الخاصة بجميع الحصص. ويمكن أن تقابل الحصة الواحدة أي عدد من الصفوف أو حتى صفر صفوف.
|system.quotas_usage
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن استخدام الحصص من قِبل جميع المستخدمين.
|system.quotas
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن الحصص.
|system.remote_data_paths
|جدول نظام يحتوي على معلومات عن ملفات البيانات المخزنة على أقراص بعيدة مثل S3 أو Azure Blob Storage.
|system.replicas
|System table containing information about and status of replicated tables residing on the local server. Useful for monitoring.
|system.replicated_merge_tree_settings
|Contains a list of all ReplicatedMergeTree engine specific settings, their current and default values along with descriptions. You may change any of them in SETTINGS section in CREATE query.
|system.replicated_fetches
|System table containing information about currently running background fetches.
|system.replication_queue
|System table containing information about tasks from replication queues stored in ClickHouse Keeper, or ZooKeeper, for tables in the
ReplicatedMergeTree family.
|system.resources
|System table containing information about resources residing on the local server with one row for every resource.
|system.rocksdb
|Contains a list of metrics exposed from embedded RocksDB.
|system.role_grants
|System table containing the role grants for users and roles.
|system.roles
|System table containing information about configured roles.
|system.row_policies
|System table containing filters for one particular table, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this row policy.
|system.s3_queue_settings
|System table containing information about the settings of S3Queue tables. Available from server version
24.10.
|system.s3queue_metadata_cache
|Contains in-memory state of S3Queue metadata and currently processed rows per file.
|system.s3queue_log
|Contains log entries with information about files processed by the S3Queue engine.
|It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
|system.scheduler
|System table containing information about and status of scheduling nodes residing on the local server.
|system.schema_inference_cache
|System table containing information about all cached file schemas.
|system.server_settings
|System table containing formation about global settings for the server, which are specified in
config.xml.
|system.session_log
|System table containing information about all successful and failed login and logout events.
|system.settings
|System table containing information about session settings for current user.
|system.settings_profile_elements
|System table which describes the content of the settings profile: constraints, roles and users that the setting applies to, parent settings profiles.
|system.settings_changes
|System table containing information about setting changes in previous ClickHouse versions.
|system.settings_profiles
|System table which contains properties of configured setting profiles.
|system.stack_trace
|System table which contains stack traces of all server threads. Allows developers to introspect the server state.
|system.storage_policies
|System table containing information about storage policies and volumes which are defined in server configuration.
|system.symbols
|System table useful for C++ experts and ClickHouse engineers containing information for introspection of the
clickhouse binary.
|system.table_engines
|System table containing descriptions of table engines supported by the server and the features they support.
|system.table_functions
|Contains a list of all available table functions with their descriptions.
|system.tables
|System table containing metadata of each table that the server knows about.
|system.text_log
|System table containing logging entries.
|system.time_zones
|System table containing a list of time zones that are supported by the ClickHouse server.
|system.tokenizers
|System table which shows all available tokenizers.
|system.trace_log
|System table containing stack traces collected by the sampling query profiler.
|system.transactions
|Contains a list of transactions and their state.
|system.transactions_info_log
|Contains information about all transactions executed on a current server.
|It is safe to truncate or drop this table at any time.
|system.unicode
|System table containing a list of Unicode characters and their properties.
|system.user_processes
|System table containing information useful for an overview of memory usage and ProfileEvents of users.
|system.user_directories
|Contains the information about configured user directories - directories on the file system from which ClickHouse server is allowed to read user provided data.
|system.user_defined_functions
|System table containing loading status and configuration metadata for User-Defined Functions (UDFs).
|system.users
|System table containing a list of user accounts configured on the server.
|system.view_refreshes
|System table containing information about Refreshable Materialized Views.
|system.warnings
|This table contains warning messages about clickhouse server.
|system.warnings
|Contains warnings about server configuration to be displayed by clickhouse-client right after it connects to the server.
|system.workloads
|System table containing information for workloads residing on the local server.
|system.zeros
|Produces unlimited number of non-materialized zeros.
|system.zeros_mt
|Multithreaded version of system.zeros.
|system.zookeeper_watches
|System table showing currently active ZooKeeper watches registered by this ClickHouse server.
|system.zookeeper_info
|System table which outputs introspection of all available keeper nodes.
|system.zookeeper_log
|System table containing information about the parameters of the request to the ZooKeeper server and the response from it.
|system.zookeeper_connection
|System table which exists only if ZooKeeper is configured. Shows current connections to ZooKeeper (including auxiliary ZooKeepers).
|system.zookeeper_connection_log
|Shows the history of ZooKeeper connections (including auxiliary ZooKeepers).
|system.zookeeper
|System table which exists only if ClickHouse Keeper or ZooKeeper are configured. It exposes data from the Keeper cluster defined in the config.
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