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الاستعلام في ClickHouse Cloudتُخزَّن بيانات جدول النظام هذا محليًا على كل عقدة في ClickHouse Cloud. لذلك، يتطلب الحصول على رؤية كاملة لجميع البيانات استخدام الدالة clusterAllReplicas. راجع هنا لمزيد من التفاصيل.

الوصف

يحتوي على تتبعات المكدس لجميع خيوط تنفيذ الخادم. ويتيح للمطورين فحص الحالة الداخلية للخادم. لتحليل إطارات المكدس، استخدم addressToLine وaddressToLineWithInlines وaddressToSymbol وdemangle ودوال الاستبطان.

الأعمدة

  • thread_name (String) — اسم الخيط التنفيذي.
  • thread_id (UInt64) — معرّف الخيط التنفيذي
  • query_id (String) — معرّف الاستعلام الذي ينتمي إليه هذا الخيط التنفيذي.
  • trace (Array(UInt64)) — تتبّع المكدس لهذا الخيط التنفيذي. وهو في الأساس مجرد مصفوفة من العناوين.
  • untracked_memory (Int64) — عدّاد لكل خيط تنفيذي لا يستخدم العمليات الذرية لتتبّع تخصيصات الذاكرة التي لم تُرحَّل بعد إلى MemoryTracker الأصل. وقد تكون القيمة سالبة إذا جرى تحرير مقدار أكبر مما خُصِّص منذ آخر عملية تفريغ.

مثال

تمكين دوال الاستبطان:
استخراج الرموز من ملفات الكائن الخاصة بـ ClickHouse:
الحصول على أسماء الملفات وأرقام الأسطر في الشيفرة المصدرية لـ ClickHouse:

انظر أيضًا

  • دوال الاستبطان — الدوال المتاحة للاستبطان وكيفية استخدامها.
  • system.trace_log — يحتوي على تتبع المكدس التي يجمعها مُحلِّل الاستعلامات المعتمد على أخذ العينات.
  • arrayMap) — وصف ومثال على استخدام الدالة arrayMap.
  • arrayFilter — وصف ومثال على استخدام الدالة arrayFilter.
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