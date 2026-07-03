الاستعلام في ClickHouse Cloudتُخزَّن بيانات جدول النظام هذا محليًا على كل عقدة في ClickHouse Cloud. لذلك، يتطلب الحصول على رؤية كاملة لجميع البيانات استخدام الدالة
clusterAllReplicas. راجع هنا لمزيد من التفاصيل.
يحتوي على تتبعات المكدس لجميع خيوط تنفيذ الخادم. ويتيح للمطورين فحص الحالة الداخلية للخادم. لتحليل إطارات المكدس، استخدم
الوصف
addressToLine و
addressToLineWithInlines و
addressToSymbol و
demangle ودوال الاستبطان.
الأعمدة
thread_name(String) — اسم الخيط التنفيذي.
thread_id(UInt64) — معرّف الخيط التنفيذي
query_id(String) — معرّف الاستعلام الذي ينتمي إليه هذا الخيط التنفيذي.
trace(Array(UInt64)) — تتبّع المكدس لهذا الخيط التنفيذي. وهو في الأساس مجرد مصفوفة من العناوين.
untracked_memory(Int64) — عدّاد لكل خيط تنفيذي لا يستخدم العمليات الذرية لتتبّع تخصيصات الذاكرة التي لم تُرحَّل بعد إلى MemoryTracker الأصل. وقد تكون القيمة سالبة إذا جرى تحرير مقدار أكبر مما خُصِّص منذ آخر عملية تفريغ.
تمكين دوال الاستبطان:
مثال
استخراج الرموز من ملفات الكائن الخاصة بـ ClickHouse:
SET allow_introspection_functions = 1;
WITH arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace) AS all SELECT thread_name, thread_id, query_id, arrayStringConcat(all, '\n') AS res FROM system.stack_trace LIMIT 1;
الحصول على أسماء الملفات وأرقام الأسطر في الشيفرة المصدرية لـ ClickHouse:
Row 1:
──────
thread_name: QueryPipelineEx
thread_id: 743490
query_id: dc55a564-febb-4e37-95bb-090ef182c6f1
res: memcpy
large_ralloc
arena_ralloc
do_rallocx
Allocator<true, true>::realloc(void*, unsigned long, unsigned long, unsigned long)
HashTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>::resize(unsigned long, unsigned long)
void DB::Aggregator::executeImplBatch<false, false, true, DB::AggregationMethodOneNumber<unsigned long, HashMapTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>, true, false>>(DB::AggregationMethodOneNumber<unsigned long, HashMapTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>, true, false>&, DB::AggregationMethodOneNumber<unsigned long, HashMapTable<unsigned long, HashMapCell<unsigned long, char*, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableNoState, PairNoInit<unsigned long, char*>>, HashCRC32<unsigned long>, HashTableGrowerWithPrecalculation<8ul>, Allocator<true, true>>, true, false>::State&, DB::Arena*, unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::Aggregator::AggregateFunctionInstruction*, bool, char*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeImpl(DB::AggregatedDataVariants&, unsigned long, unsigned long, std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>&, DB::Aggregator::AggregateFunctionInstruction*, bool, bool, char*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(std::__1::vector<COW<DB::IColumn>::immutable_ptr<DB::IColumn>, std::__1::allocator<COW<DB::IColumn>::immutable_ptr<DB::IColumn>>>, unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregatedDataVariants&, std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>&, std::__1::vector<std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>, std::__1::allocator<std::__1::vector<DB::IColumn const*, std::__1::allocator<DB::IColumn const*>>>>&, bool&) const
DB::AggregatingTransform::work()
DB::ExecutionThreadContext::executeTask()
DB::PipelineExecutor::executeStepImpl(unsigned long, std::__1::atomic<bool>*)
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<DB::PipelineExecutor::spawnThreads()::$_0, void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::worker(std::__1::__list_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>, void*>)
void std::__1::__function::__policy_invoker<void ()>::__call_impl<std::__1::__function::__default_alloc_func<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>::ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<void ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPoolImpl<false>>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, Priority, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>(void&&)::'lambda'(), void ()>>(std::__1::__function::__policy_storage const*)
void* std::__1::__thread_proxy[abi:v15000]<std::__1::tuple<std::__1::unique_ptr<std::__1::__thread_struct, std::__1::default_delete<std::__1::__thread_struct>>, void ThreadPoolImpl<std::__1::thread>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::__1::function<void ()>, Priority, std::__1::optional<unsigned long>, bool)::'lambda0'()>>(void*)
WITH arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace) AS all, arrayFilter(x -> x LIKE '%/dbms/%', all) AS dbms SELECT thread_name, thread_id, query_id, arrayStringConcat(notEmpty(dbms) ? dbms : all, '\n') AS res FROM system.stack_trace LIMIT 1;
Row 1:
──────
thread_name: clickhouse-serv
thread_id: 686
query_id: cad353e7-1c29-4b2e-949f-93e597ab7a54
res: /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc-2.27.so
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Storages/System/StorageSystemStackTrace.cpp:182
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/libcxx/include/vector:656
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp:1338
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp:751
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/libcxx/include/optional:224
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectWithUnionQuery.cpp:192
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/executeQuery.cpp:384
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Interpreters/executeQuery.cpp:643
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Server/TCPHandler.cpp:251
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Server/TCPHandler.cpp:1197
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/poco/Net/src/TCPServerConnection.cpp:57
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/libcxx/include/atomic:856
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/poco/Foundation/include/Poco/Mutex_POSIX.h:59
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../contrib/poco/Foundation/include/Poco/AutoPtr.h:223
/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so
/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libc-2.27.so
انظر أيضًا
- دوال الاستبطان — الدوال المتاحة للاستبطان وكيفية استخدامها.
- system.trace_log — يحتوي على تتبع المكدس التي يجمعها مُحلِّل الاستعلامات المعتمد على أخذ العينات.
- arrayMap) — وصف ومثال على استخدام الدالة
arrayMap.
- arrayFilter — وصف ومثال على استخدام الدالة
arrayFilter.