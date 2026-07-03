SELECT *

FROM system.merge_tree_settings

LIMIT 3

FORMAT Vertical

Query id: 2580779c-776e-465f-a90c-4b7630d0bb70

Row 1:

──────

name: min_compress_block_size

value: 0

default: 0

changed: 0

description: When granule is written, compress the data in buffer if the size of pending uncompressed data is larger or equal than the specified threshold. If this setting is not set, the corresponding global setting is used.

min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

readonly: 0

type: UInt64

is_obsolete: 0

tier: Production

Row 2:

──────

name: max_compress_block_size

value: 0

default: 0

changed: 0

description: Compress the pending uncompressed data in buffer if its size is larger or equal than the specified threshold. Block of data will be compressed even if the current granule is not finished. If this setting is not set, the corresponding global setting is used.

min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

readonly: 0

type: UInt64

is_obsolete: 0

tier: Production

Row 3:

──────

name: index_granularity

value: 8192

default: 8192

changed: 0

description: How many rows correspond to one primary key value.

min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

readonly: 0

type: UInt64

is_obsolete: 0

tier: Production