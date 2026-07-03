يحتوي على معلومات حول إعدادات جداول
الوصف
MergeTree.
الأعمدة
name(String) — اسم الإعداد.
value(String) — قيمة الإعداد.
default(String) — القيمة الافتراضية للإعداد.
changed(UInt8) — تكون القيمة 1 إذا كان الإعداد مُعرَّفًا صراحةً في
configأو تم تغييره صراحةً.
description(String) — وصف الإعداد.
min(Nullable(String)) — الحد الأدنى لقيمة الإعداد، إذا كانت هناك قيمة محددة عبر القيود. وإذا لم تكن هناك قيمة دنيا للإعداد، فستكون القيمة NULL.
max(Nullable(String)) — الحد الأقصى لقيمة الإعداد، إذا كانت هناك قيمة محددة عبر القيود. وإذا لم تكن هناك قيمة قصوى للإعداد، فستكون القيمة NULL.
disallowed_values(Array(String)) — قائمة القيم غير المسموح بها
readonly(UInt8) — يوضّح ما إذا كان يمكن للمستخدم الحالي تغيير الإعداد: 0 — يمكن للمستخدم الحالي تغيير الإعداد، 1 — لا يمكن للمستخدم الحالي تغيير الإعداد.
type(String) — نوع الإعداد (قيمة نصية خاصة بالتنفيذ).
is_obsolete(UInt8) — يوضّح ما إذا كان الإعداد متقادمًا.
tier(Enum8(‘Production’ = 0, ‘Obsolete’ = 4, ‘Experimental’ = 8, ‘Beta’ = 12)) — مستوى الدعم لهذه الميزة. تُنظَّم ميزات ClickHouse ضمن مستويات تختلف بحسب حالتها الحالية من حيث التطوير والتوقعات الممكنة عند استخدامها:
- PRODUCTION: الميزة مستقرة وآمنة للاستخدام، ولا توجد مشكلات في تفاعلها مع ميزات PRODUCTION الأخرى.
- BETA: الميزة مستقرة وآمنة. لكن نتيجة استخدامها مع ميزات أخرى غير معروفة، ولا يمكن ضمان صحتها. نرحّب بالاختبارات والتقارير.
- EXPERIMENTAL: الميزة قيد التطوير. وهي مخصصة فقط للمطورين ومتحمّسي ClickHouse. قد تعمل الميزة أو لا تعمل، وقد تُزال في أي وقت.
- OBSOLETE: لم تعد مدعومة. إما أنها أُزيلت بالفعل أو ستُزال في الإصدارات المستقبلية.
مثال
SELECT * FROM system.merge_tree_settings LIMIT 3 FORMAT Vertical;
SELECT *
FROM system.merge_tree_settings
LIMIT 3
FORMAT Vertical
Query id: 2580779c-776e-465f-a90c-4b7630d0bb70
Row 1:
──────
name: min_compress_block_size
value: 0
default: 0
changed: 0
description: When granule is written, compress the data in buffer if the size of pending uncompressed data is larger or equal than the specified threshold. If this setting is not set, the corresponding global setting is used.
min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
readonly: 0
type: UInt64
is_obsolete: 0
tier: Production
Row 2:
──────
name: max_compress_block_size
value: 0
default: 0
changed: 0
description: Compress the pending uncompressed data in buffer if its size is larger or equal than the specified threshold. Block of data will be compressed even if the current granule is not finished. If this setting is not set, the corresponding global setting is used.
min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
readonly: 0
type: UInt64
is_obsolete: 0
tier: Production
Row 3:
──────
name: index_granularity
value: 8192
default: 8192
changed: 0
description: How many rows correspond to one primary key value.
min: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
max: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
readonly: 0
type: UInt64
is_obsolete: 0
tier: Production
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.