الاستعلام في ClickHouse Cloudتُخزَّن بيانات جدول النظام هذا محليًا على كل عقدة في ClickHouse Cloud. لذلك، يتطلب الحصول على رؤية كاملة لجميع البيانات استخدام الدالة
clusterAllReplicas. راجع هنا لمزيد من التفاصيل.
يتضمن معلومات عن الإعدادات العامة للخادم، المحددة في
الوصف
config.xml.
يعرض الجدول حاليًا الإعدادات من المستوى الأول فقط في
config.xml، ولا يدعم ملفات التهيئة المتداخلة (مثل logger).
الأعمدة
name(String) — اسم إعداد الخادم.
value(String) — قيمة إعداد الخادم.
default(String) — القيمة الافتراضية لإعداد الخادم.
changed(UInt8) — يوضح ما إذا كان الإعداد محددًا في config.xml
description(String) — وصف مختصر لإعداد الخادم.
type(String) — نوع قيمة إعداد الخادم.
changeable_without_restart(Enum8(‘No’ = 0, ‘IncreaseOnly’ = 1, ‘DecreaseOnly’ = 2, ‘Yes’ = 3)) — يوضح ما إذا كان يمكن تغيير الإعداد في وقت التشغيل.
is_obsolete(UInt8) — يوضح ما إذا كان الإعداد قديمًا.
يوضح المثال التالي كيفية الحصول على معلومات عن إعدادات الخادم التي يتضمن اسمها
مثال
thread_pool.
SELECT *
FROM system.server_settings
WHERE name LIKE '%thread_pool%'
قد يكون استخدام
┌─name──────────────────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─default─┬─changed─┬─description─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─type───┬─changeable_without_restart─┬─is_obsolete─┐
│ max_thread_pool_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that could be allocated from the OS and used for query execution and background operations. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_thread_pool_free_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that will always stay in a global thread pool once allocated and remain idle in case of insufficient number of tasks. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of tasks that will be placed in a queue and wait for execution. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_io_thread_pool_size │ 100 │ 100 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ Queue size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_active_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 64 │ 64 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load active set of data parts (Active ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_outdated_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 32 │ 32 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load inactive set of data parts (Outdated ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_unexpected_parts_loading_thread_pool_size │ 32 │ 32 │ 0 │ The number of threads to load inactive set of data parts (Unexpected ones) at startup. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_parts_cleaning_thread_pool_size │ 128 │ 128 │ 0 │ The number of threads for concurrent removal of inactive data parts. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_backups_io_thread_pool_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations for BACKUP queries │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ max_backups_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for backups IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
│ backups_io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Queue size for backups IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │ No │ 0 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘
WHERE changed مفيدًا، على سبيل المثال، عندما تريد التحقق
مما إذا كانت الإعدادات في ملفات التهيئة قد حُمِّلت بشكل صحيح وتُستخدم بالفعل.
SELECT * FROM system.server_settings WHERE changed AND name='max_thread_pool_size'