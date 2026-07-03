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الاستعلام في ClickHouse Cloudتُخزَّن بيانات جدول النظام هذا محليًا على كل عقدة في ClickHouse Cloud. لذلك، يتطلب الحصول على رؤية كاملة لجميع البيانات استخدام الدالة clusterAllReplicas. راجع هنا لمزيد من التفاصيل.

الوصف

يتضمن معلومات عن الإعدادات العامة للخادم، المحددة في config.xml. يعرض الجدول حاليًا الإعدادات من المستوى الأول فقط في config.xml، ولا يدعم ملفات التهيئة المتداخلة (مثل logger).

الأعمدة

  • name (String) — اسم إعداد الخادم.
  • value (String) — قيمة إعداد الخادم.
  • default (String) — القيمة الافتراضية لإعداد الخادم.
  • changed (UInt8) — يوضح ما إذا كان الإعداد محددًا في config.xml
  • description (String) — وصف مختصر لإعداد الخادم.
  • type (String) — نوع قيمة إعداد الخادم.
  • changeable_without_restart (Enum8(‘No’ = 0, ‘IncreaseOnly’ = 1, ‘DecreaseOnly’ = 2, ‘Yes’ = 3)) — يوضح ما إذا كان يمكن تغيير الإعداد في وقت التشغيل.
  • is_obsolete (UInt8) — يوضح ما إذا كان الإعداد قديمًا.

مثال

يوضح المثال التالي كيفية الحصول على معلومات عن إعدادات الخادم التي يتضمن اسمها thread_pool.
قد يكون استخدام WHERE changed مفيدًا، على سبيل المثال، عندما تريد التحقق مما إذا كانت الإعدادات في ملفات التهيئة قد حُمِّلت بشكل صحيح وتُستخدم بالفعل.

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