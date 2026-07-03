Skip to main content

الوصف

جدول system.unicode هو جدول افتراضي يوفّر معلومات عن أحرف Unicode وخصائصها(https://unicode-org.github.io/icu/userguide/strings/properties.html). ويُولَّد هذا الجدول آنيًا. تُحوَّل أسماء خصائص نقاط ترميز Unicode من ICU إلى snake_case لتُستخدم أسماءً للأعمدة.

الأعمدة

  • code_point (String) — نقطة ترميز Unicode الممثَّلة بالصيغة U+XXXX.
  • code_point_value (Int32) — القيمة الصحيحة لنقطة ترميز Unicode.
  • notation (String) — توصيف المحرف (التمثيل المرئي لنقطة الترميز).

مثال

آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦