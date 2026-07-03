لكي تعمل دوال الاستبطان بشكل صحيح:
هذه الدوال بطيئة وقد تترتب عليها اعتبارات أمنية.
-
ثبّت الحزمة
clickhouse-common-static-dbg.
- اضبط الإعداد allow_introspection_functions على القيمة 1. لأسباب أمنية، تكون دوال الاستبطان معطّلة افتراضيًا.
أُضيف في: v20.1.0 يحوّل عنوانًا في الذاكرة الافتراضية داخل عملية خادم ClickHouse إلى اسم ملف ورقم سطر في الشيفرة المصدرية لـ ClickHouse.
addressToLine
لتمكين دالة الاستبطان هذه:
هذه الدالة بطيئة وقد تترتب عليها اعتبارات أمنية.
- ثبّت الحزمة
clickhouse-common-static-dbg.
- اضبط الإعداد
allow_introspection_functionsعلى
1.
الوسيطات
addressToLine(address_of_binary_instruction)
address_of_binary_instruction— عنوان التعليمة في عملية قيد التشغيل.
UInt64
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199. وتعيد اسم ملف تنفيذي إذا تعذر العثور على معلومات تصحيح الأخطاء، أو سلسلة فارغة إذا كان العنوان غير صالح.
String
أمثلة
اختيار السلسلة الأولى من جدول النظام
trace_log
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G;
الحصول على اسم ملف الشيفرة المصدرية ورقم السطر لعنوانٍ واحد
Response
-- The `trace` field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2019-11-19
event_time: 2019-11-19 18:57:23
revision: 54429
timer_type: Real
thread_number: 48
query_id: 421b6855-1858-45a5-8f37-f383409d6d72
trace: [140658411141617,94784174532828,94784076370703,94784076372094,94784076361020,94784175007680,140658411116251,140658403895439]
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT addressToLine(94784076370703) \G;
تطبيق function على أثر المكدس بالكامل
Response
Row 1:
──────
addressToLine(94784076370703): /build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199
Query
-- The arrayMap function in this example processing each individual element of the trace array by the addressToLine function.
-- The result of this processing is seen in the trace_source_code_lines column of output.
SELECT
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> addressToLine(x), trace), '\n') AS trace_source_code_lines
FROM system.trace_log
LIMIT 1
\G
Response
Row 1:
──────
trace_source_code_lines: /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so
/usr/lib/debug/usr/bin/clickhouse
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.cpp:199
/build/obj-x86_64-linux-gnu/../src/Common/ThreadPool.h:155
/usr/include/c++/9/bits/atomic_base.h:551
/usr/lib/debug/usr/bin/clickhouse
/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread-2.27.so
/build/glibc-OTsEL5/glibc-2.27/misc/../sysdeps/unix/sysv/linux/x86_64/clone.S:97
أُضيفت في: v22.2.0 تشبه
addressToLineWithInlines
addressToLine، لكنها تُرجع Array تحتوي على جميع الدوال المضمّنة inline.
ولذلك، فهي أبطأ من
addressToLine.
لتمكين دالة الاستبطان هذه:
- ثبّت الحزمة
clickhouse-common-static-dbg.
- اضبط الإعداد
allow_introspection_functionsعلى
1.
الوسائط
addressToLineWithInlines(address_of_binary_instruction)
address_of_binary_instruction— عنوان تعليمة في عملية قيد التشغيل.
UInt64
Array(String)
أمثلة
تطبيق الدالة على عنوان
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT addressToLineWithInlines(531055181::UInt64);
تطبيق الدالة على أثر المكدس بالكامل
Response
┌─addressToLineWithInlines(CAST('531055181', 'UInt64'))────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ['./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:98','./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:176:DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionAddressToLineWithInlines::implCached(unsigned long) const'] │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
-- The arrayJoin function will split array to rows
SELECT
ta, addressToLineWithInlines(arrayJoin(trace) AS ta)
FROM system.trace_log
WHERE
query_id = '5e173544-2020-45de-b645-5deebe2aae54';
Response
┌────────ta─┬─addressToLineWithInlines(arrayJoin(trace))───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 365497529 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/string_view:252'] │
│ 365593602 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:191'] │
│ 365593866 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365592528 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365591003 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:477'] │
│ 365590479 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:442'] │
│ 365590600 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:457'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365607098 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365590571 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:451'] │
│ 365598941 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:0'] │
│ 365597289 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:807'] │
│ 365599840 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Common/Dwarf.cpp:1118'] │
│ 531058145 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:152'] │
│ 531055181 │ ['./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:98','./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/addressToLineWithInlines.cpp:176:DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionAddressToLineWithInlines::implCached(unsigned long) const'] │
│ 422333613 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunctionAdaptors.h:21'] │
│ 586866022 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:216'] │
│ 586869053 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:264'] │
│ 586873237 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Functions/IFunction.cpp:334'] │
│ 597901620 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Interpreters/ExpressionActions.cpp:601'] │
│ 597898534 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Interpreters/ExpressionActions.cpp:718'] │
│ 630442912 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Transforms/ExpressionTransform.cpp:23'] │
│ 546354050 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/ISimpleTransform.h:38'] │
│ 626026993 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/ISimpleTransform.cpp:89'] │
│ 626294022 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:45'] │
│ 626293730 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/ExecutionThreadContext.cpp:63'] │
│ 626169525 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:213'] │
│ 626170308 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:178'] │
│ 626166348 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:329'] │
│ 626163461 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PipelineExecutor.cpp:84'] │
│ 626323536 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PullingAsyncPipelineExecutor.cpp:85'] │
│ 626323277 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./src/Processors/Executors/PullingAsyncPipelineExecutor.cpp:112'] │
│ 626323133 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/type_traits:3682'] │
│ 626323041 │ ['./build_normal_debug/./contrib/libcxx/include/tuple:1415'] │
└───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
استُحدث في: v20.1.0 يحوّل عنوانًا في الذاكرة الافتراضية داخل عملية خادم ClickHouse إلى رمز من ملفات الكائنات الخاصة بـ ClickHouse. الصيغة
addressToSymbol
المعاملات
addressToSymbol(address_of_binary_instruction)
address_of_binary_instruction— عنوان التعليمة ضمن عملية قيد التشغيل.
UInt64
String
أمثلة
تحديد السلسلة الأولى من جدول النظام
trace_log
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G;
الحصول على رمز لعنوان واحد
Response
-- The `trace` field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2019-11-20
event_time: 2019-11-20 16:57:59
revision: 54429
timer_type: Real
thread_number: 48
query_id: 724028bf-f550-45aa-910d-2af6212b94ac
trace: [94138803686098,94138815010911,94138815096522,94138815101224,94138815102091,94138814222988,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138806795179,94138806796144,94138753770094,94138753771646,94138753760572,94138852407232,140399185266395,140399178045583]
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT addressToSymbol(94138803686098) \G;
تطبيق الدالة على أثر المكدس بالكامل
Response
Row 1:
──────
addressToSymbol(94138803686098): _ZNK2DB24IAggregateFunctionHelperINS_20AggregateFunctionSumImmNS_24AggregateFunctionSumDataImEEEEE19addBatchSinglePlaceEmPcPPKNS_7IColumnEPNS_5ArenaE
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
-- The arrayMap function allows to process each individual element of the trace array by the addressToSymbols function.
-- The result of this processing is shown in the trace_symbols column of output.
SELECT
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> addressToSymbol(x), trace), '\n') AS trace_symbols
FROM system.trace_log
LIMIT 1
\G
Response
Row 1:
──────
trace_symbols: _ZNK2DB24IAggregateFunctionHelperINS_20AggregateFunctionSumImmNS_24AggregateFunctionSumDataImEEEEE19addBatchSinglePlaceEmPcPPKNS_7IColumnEPNS_5ArenaE
_ZNK2DB10Aggregator21executeWithoutKeyImplERPcmPNS0_28AggregateFunctionInstructionEPNS_5ArenaE
_ZN2DB10Aggregator14executeOnBlockESt6vectorIN3COWINS_7IColumnEE13immutable_ptrIS3_EESaIS6_EEmRNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsERS1_IPKS3_SaISC_EERS1_ISE_SaISE_EERb
_ZN2DB10Aggregator14executeOnBlockERKNS_5BlockERNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsERSt6vectorIPKNS_7IColumnESaIS9_EERS6_ISB_SaISB_EERb
_ZN2DB10Aggregator7executeERKSt10shared_ptrINS_17IBlockInputStreamEERNS_22AggregatedDataVariantsE
_ZN2DB27AggregatingBlockInputStream8readImplEv
_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv
_ZN2DB26ExpressionBlockInputStream8readImplEv
_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv
_ZN2DB26ExpressionBlockInputStream8readImplEv
_ZN2DB17IBlockInputStream4readEv
_ZN2DB28AsynchronousBlockInputStream9calculateEv
_ZNSt17_Function_handlerIFvvEZN2DB28AsynchronousBlockInputStream4nextEvEUlvE_E9_M_invokeERKSt9_Any_data
_ZN14ThreadPoolImplI20ThreadFromGlobalPoolE6workerESt14_List_iteratorIS0_E
_ZZN20ThreadFromGlobalPoolC4IZN14ThreadPoolImplIS_E12scheduleImplIvEET_St8functionIFvvEEiSt8optionalImEEUlvE1_JEEEOS4_DpOT0_ENKUlvE_clEv
_ZN14ThreadPoolImplISt6threadE6workerESt14_List_iteratorIS0_E
execute_native_thread_routine
start_thread
clone
أُضيف في: v20.1.0 يحوّل رمزًا إلى اسم دالة في C++. وعادةً ما تُرجِع هذا الرمز الدالة
demangle
addressToSymbol.
البنية
الوسائط
demangle(symbol)
symbol— رمز من ملف كائن.
String
String
أمثلة
استرجاع أول سلسلة نصية من جدول النظام
trace_log
Query
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G;
الحصول على اسم دالة من عنوان واحد
Response
-- The `trace` field contains the stack trace at the moment of sampling.
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2019-11-20
event_time: 2019-11-20 16:57:59
revision: 54429
timer_type: Real
thread_number: 48
query_id: 724028bf-f550-45aa-910d-2af6212b94ac
trace: [94138803686098,94138815010911,94138815096522,94138815101224,94138815102091,94138814222988,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138814457211,94138806823642,94138806795179,94138806796144,94138753770094,94138753771646,94138753760572,94138852407232,140399185266395,140399178045583]
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
SELECT demangle(addressToSymbol(94138803686098)) \G;
تطبيق function على كامل أثر المكدس
Response
Row 1:
──────
demangle(addressToSymbol(94138803686098)): DB::IAggregateFunctionHelper<DB::AggregateFunctionSum<unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregateFunctionSumData<unsigned long> > >::addBatchSinglePlace(unsigned long, char*, DB::IColumn const**, DB::Arena*) const
Query
SET allow_introspection_functions=1;
-- The arrayMap function allows to process each individual element of the trace array by the demangle function.
-- The result of this processing is shown in the trace_functions column of output.
SELECT
arrayStringConcat(arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), trace), '\n') AS trace_functions
FROM system.trace_log
LIMIT 1
\G
Response
Row 1:
──────
trace_functions: DB::IAggregateFunctionHelper<DB::AggregateFunctionSum<unsigned long, unsigned long, DB::AggregateFunctionSumData<unsigned long> > >::addBatchSinglePlace(unsigned long, char*, DB::IColumn const**, DB::Arena*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeWithoutKeyImpl(char*&, unsigned long, DB::Aggregator::AggregateFunctionInstruction*, DB::Arena*) const
DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(...)
DB::Aggregator::executeOnBlock(DB::Block const&, ...)
DB::Aggregator::execute(std::shared_ptr<DB::IBlockInputStream> const&, DB::AggregatedDataVariants&)
DB::AggregatingBlockInputStream::readImpl()
DB::IBlockInputStream::read()
DB::ExpressionBlockInputStream::readImpl()
DB::IBlockInputStream::read()
DB::ExpressionBlockInputStream::readImpl()
DB::IBlockInputStream::read()
DB::AsynchronousBlockInputStream::calculate()
std::_Function_handler<void (), DB::AsynchronousBlockInputStream::next()::{lambda()#1}>::_M_invoke(std::_Any_data const&)
ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::worker(std::_List_iterator<ThreadFromGlobalPool>)
ThreadFromGlobalPool::ThreadFromGlobalPool<ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::function<void ()>, int, std::optional<unsigned long>)::{lambda()#3}>(ThreadPoolImpl<ThreadFromGlobalPool>::scheduleImpl<void>(std::function<void ()>, int, std::optional<unsigned long>)::{lambda()#3}&&)::{lambda()#1}::operator()() const
ThreadPoolImpl<std::thread>::worker(std::_List_iterator<std::thread>)
execute_native_thread_routine
start_thread
clone
استُحدثت في: v25.6.0 دالة تتحقق مما إذا كان الجزء في الوسيط الأول مشمولًا بالجزء في الوسيط الثاني. البنية
isMergeTreePartCoveredBy
المعاملات القيمة المعادة تُرجع
isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(nested_part, covering_part)
1 إذا كان يغطيه، وإلا
0.
UInt8
أمثلة
مثال أساسي
Query
WITH 'all_12_25_7_4' AS lhs, 'all_7_100_10_20' AS rhs
SELECT isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(rhs, lhs), isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(lhs, rhs);
Response
┌─isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(rhs, lhs)─┬─isMergeTreePartCoveredBy(lhs, rhs)─┐
│ 0 │ 1 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘
أُضيف في: v20.12.0 يُصدر رسالة trace log في server log لكل كتلة. البنية
logTrace
الوسائط
logTrace(message)
message— الرسالة التي تُسجَّل في سجل الخادم.
const String
0 دائمًا.
UInt8
أمثلة
مثال بسيط
Query
SELECT logTrace('logTrace message');
Response
┌─logTrace('logTrace message')─┐
│ 0 │
└──────────────────────────────┘
طُرحت في: v25.6.0 دالة تساعد على استخراج القيم المفيدة من اسم الجزء في
mergeTreePartInfo
MergeTree.
الصيغة
المعاملات
mergeTreePartInfo(part_name)
part_name— اسم الجزء المراد فك ضغطه.
String
Tuple مع أعمدة فرعية:
partition_id,
min_block,
max_block,
level,
mutation.
Tuple
أمثلة
مثال بسيط
Query
WITH mergeTreePartInfo('all_12_25_7_4') AS info
SELECT info.partition_id, info.min_block, info.max_block, info.level, info.mutation;
Response
┌─info.partition_id─┬─info.min_block─┬─info.max_block─┬─info.level─┬─info.mutation─┐
│ all │ 12 │ 25 │ 7 │ 4 │
└───────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────┴───────────────┘
قُدِّمت في: v20.12.0 تعيد معرّف الخيط الذي تُعالَج فيه الكتلة الحالية. البنية
tid
الوسائط
tid()
- لا توجد.
UInt64
أمثلة
مثال على الاستخدام
Query
SELECT tid();
Response
┌─tid()─┐
│ 3878 │
└───────┘