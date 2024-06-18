error_log
Contains history of error values from table
system.errors, periodically flushed to disk.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
code(Int32) — Code number of the error.
error(LowCardinality(String)) - Name of the error.
value(UInt64) — The number of times this error happened.
remote(UInt8) — Remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed queries).
Example
SELECT * FROM system.error_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
hostname: clickhouse.eu-central1.internal
event_date: 2024-06-18
event_time: 2024-06-18 07:32:39
code: 999
error: KEEPER_EXCEPTION
value: 2
remote: 0
See also
- error_log setting — Enabling and disabling the setting.
- system.errors — Contains error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.
- Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.