error_log

Contains history of error values from table system.errors , periodically flushed to disk.

Columns:

hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.

event_date (Date) — Event date.

event_time (DateTime) — Event time.

code (Int32) — Code number of the error.

error (LowCardinality(String)) - Name of the error.

value (UInt64) — The number of times this error happened.

remote (UInt8) — Remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed queries).

Example

SELECT * FROM system . error_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical ;



Row 1:

──────

hostname: clickhouse.eu-central1.internal

event_date: 2024-06-18

event_time: 2024-06-18 07:32:39

code: 999

error: KEEPER_EXCEPTION

value: 2

remote: 0



