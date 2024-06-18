Skip to main content

error_log

Contains history of error values from table system.errors, periodically flushed to disk.

Columns:

  • hostname (LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
  • event_date (Date) — Event date.
  • event_time (DateTime) — Event time.
  • code (Int32) — Code number of the error.
  • error (LowCardinality(String)) - Name of the error.
  • value (UInt64) — The number of times this error happened.
  • remote (UInt8) — Remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed queries).

Example

SELECT * FROM system.error_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
hostname:   clickhouse.eu-central1.internal
event_date: 2024-06-18
event_time: 2024-06-18 07:32:39
code:       999
error:      KEEPER_EXCEPTION
value:      2
remote:     0

See also

  • error_log setting — Enabling and disabling the setting.
  • system.errors — Contains error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.
  • Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.