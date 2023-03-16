Skip to main content

Contains information about tables that drop table has been executed but data cleanup has not been actually performed.

Columns:

  • index (UInt32) — Index in marked_dropped_tables queue.
  • database (String) — Database.
  • table (String) — Table name.
  • uuid (UUID) — Table uuid.
  • engine (String) — Table engine name.
  • metadata_dropped_path (String) — Path of table's metadata file in metadate_dropped directory.
  • table_dropped_time (DateTime) — The time when the next attempt to remove table's data is scheduled on. Usually it's the table when the table was dropped plus database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec

Example

The following example shows how to get information about dropped_tables.

SELECT *
FROM system.dropped_tables\G
Row 1:
──────
index:                 0
database:              default
table:                 test
uuid:                  03141bb2-e97a-4d7c-a172-95cc066bb3bd
engine:                MergeTree
metadata_dropped_path: /data/ClickHouse/build/programs/data/metadata_dropped/default.test.03141bb2-e97a-4d7c-a172-95cc066bb3bd.sql
table_dropped_time:    2023-03-16 23:43:31