dropped_tables

Contains information about tables that drop table has been executed but data cleanup has not been actually performed.

Columns:

(String) — Path of table's metadata file in metadate_dropped directory. table_dropped_time (DateTime) — The time when the next attempt to remove table's data is scheduled on. Usually it's the table when the table was dropped plus database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec

Example

The following example shows how to get information about dropped_tables.

SELECT *

FROM system . dropped_tables\G

