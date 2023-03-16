dropped_tables
Contains information about tables that drop table has been executed but data cleanup has not been actually performed.
Columns:
index(UInt32) — Index in marked_dropped_tables queue.
database(String) — Database.
table(String) — Table name.
uuid(UUID) — Table uuid.
engine(String) — Table engine name.
metadata_dropped_path(String) — Path of table's metadata file in metadate_dropped directory.
table_dropped_time(DateTime) — The time when the next attempt to remove table's data is scheduled on. Usually it's the table when the table was dropped plus
database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec
Example
The following example shows how to get information about dropped_tables.
SELECT *
FROM system.dropped_tables\G
Row 1:
──────
index: 0
database: default
table: test
uuid: 03141bb2-e97a-4d7c-a172-95cc066bb3bd
engine: MergeTree
metadata_dropped_path: /data/ClickHouse/build/programs/data/metadata_dropped/default.test.03141bb2-e97a-4d7c-a172-95cc066bb3bd.sql
table_dropped_time: 2023-03-16 23:43:31