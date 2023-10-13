query_cache

Shows the content of the query cache.

Columns:

query (String) — Query string.

(String) — Query string. result_size (UInt64) — Size of the query cache entry.

(UInt64) — Size of the query cache entry. stale (UInt8) — If the query cache entry is stale.

(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is stale. shared (UInt8) — If the query cache entry is shared between multiple users.

(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is shared between multiple users. compressed (UInt8) — If the query cache entry is compressed.

(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is compressed. expires_at (DateTime) — When the query cache entry becomes stale.

(DateTime) — When the query cache entry becomes stale. key_hash (UInt64) — A hash of the query string, used as a key to find query cache entries.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . query_cache FORMAT Vertical ;

