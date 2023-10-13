query_cache
Shows the content of the query cache.
Columns:
query(String) — Query string.
result_size(UInt64) — Size of the query cache entry.
stale(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is stale.
shared(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is shared between multiple users.
compressed(UInt8) — If the query cache entry is compressed.
expires_at(DateTime) — When the query cache entry becomes stale.
key_hash(UInt64) — A hash of the query string, used as a key to find query cache entries.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.query_cache FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
query: SELECT 1 SETTINGS use_query_cache = 1
result_size: 128
stale: 0
shared: 0
compressed: 1
expires_at: 2023-10-13 13:35:45
key_hash: 12188185624808016954
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.