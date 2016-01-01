List of tools and utilities
- clickhouse-local — Allows running SQL queries on data without starting the ClickHouse server, similar to how
awkdoes this.
- clickhouse-copier — Copies (and reshards) data from one cluster to another cluster.
- clickhouse-benchmark — Loads server with the custom queries and settings.
- clickhouse-format — Enables formatting input queries.
- ClickHouse obfuscator — Obfuscates data.
- ClickHouse compressor — Compresses and decompresses data.
- clickhouse-odbc-bridge — A proxy server for ODBC driver.