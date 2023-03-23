ClickHouse and Redshift

Redshift heavily limits concurrency which makes building customer-facing or highly parallelized applications very challenging. Redshift maxes out concurrency at 50 across all queues.

ClickHouse is the fastest and most resource-efficient database for analytics.

ClickHouse is designed to handle high levels of concurrency and can efficiently handle multiple concurrent users accessing and querying data. It provides robust performance and scalability for analytical workloads even with large numbers of concurrent users.

Companies all over the world use ClickHouse to power interactive, ad-hoc, and user-facing applications.