symbols

Contains information for introspection of clickhouse binary. It requires the introspection privilege to access. This table is only useful for C++ experts and ClickHouse engineers.

Columns:

symbol (String) — Symbol name in the binary. It is mangled. You can apply demangle(symbol) to obtain a readable name.

Example

SELECT address_begin , address_end - address_begin AS size , demangle ( symbol ) FROM system . symbols ORDER BY size DESC LIMIT 10

