kafka_consumers
Contains information about Kafka consumers. Applicable for Kafka table engine (native ClickHouse integration)
Columns:
database(String) - database of the table with Kafka Engine.
table(String) - name of the table with Kafka Engine.
consumer_id(String) - Kafka consumer identifier. Note, that a table can have many consumers. Specified by
kafka_num_consumersparameter.
assignments.topic(Array(String)) - Kafka topic.
assignments.partition_id(Array(Int32)) - Kafka partition id. Note, that only one consumer can be assigned to a partition.
assignments.current_offset(Array(Int64)) - current offset.
exceptions.time, (Array(DateTime)) - timestamp when the 10 most recent exceptions were generated.
exceptions.text, (Array(String)) - text of 10 most recent exceptions.
last_poll_time, (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent poll.
num_messages_read, (UInt64) - number of messages read by the consumer.
last_commit_time, (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent poll.
num_commits, (UInt64) - total number of commits for the consumer.
last_rebalance_time, (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent Kafka rebalance
num_rebalance_revocations, (UInt64) - number of times the consumer was revoked its partitions
num_rebalance_assignments, (UInt64) - number of times the consumer was assigned to Kafka cluster
is_currently_used, (UInt8) - consumer is in use
rdkafka_stat(String) - library internal statistic. See https://github.com/ClickHouse/librdkafka/blob/master/STATISTICS.md . Set
statistics_interval_msto 0 disable, default is 3000 (once in three seconds).
Example:
SELECT *
FROM system.kafka_consumers
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
database: test
table: kafka
consumer_id: ClickHouse-instance-test-kafka-1caddc7f-f917-4bb1-ac55-e28bd103a4a0
assignments.topic: ['system_kafka_cons']
assignments.partition_id: [0]
assignments.current_offset: [18446744073709550615]
exceptions.time: []
exceptions.text: []
last_poll_time: 2006-11-09 18:47:47
num_messages_read: 4
last_commit_time: 2006-11-10 04:39:40
num_commits: 1
last_rebalance_time: 1970-01-01 00:00:00
num_rebalance_revocations: 0
num_rebalance_assignments: 1
is_currently_used: 1
rdkafka_stat: {...}