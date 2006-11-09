kafka_consumers

Contains information about Kafka consumers. Applicable for Kafka table engine (native ClickHouse integration)

Columns:

database (String) - database of the table with Kafka Engine.

table (String) - name of the table with Kafka Engine.

consumer_id (String) - Kafka consumer identifier. Note, that a table can have many consumers. Specified by kafka_num_consumers parameter.

assignments.topic (Array(String)) - Kafka topic.

assignments.partition_id (Array(Int32)) - Kafka partition id. Note, that only one consumer can be assigned to a partition.

assignments.current_offset (Array(Int64)) - current offset.

(Array(Int64)) - current offset. exceptions.time , (Array(DateTime)) - timestamp when the 10 most recent exceptions were generated.

, (Array(DateTime)) - timestamp when the 10 most recent exceptions were generated. exceptions.text , (Array(String)) - text of 10 most recent exceptions.

, (Array(String)) - text of 10 most recent exceptions. last_poll_time , (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent poll.

, (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent poll. num_messages_read , (UInt64) - number of messages read by the consumer.

, (UInt64) - number of messages read by the consumer. last_commit_time , (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent poll.

, (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent poll. num_commits , (UInt64) - total number of commits for the consumer.

, (UInt64) - total number of commits for the consumer. last_rebalance_time , (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent Kafka rebalance

, (DateTime) - timestamp of the most recent Kafka rebalance num_rebalance_revocations , (UInt64) - number of times the consumer was revoked its partitions

, (UInt64) - number of times the consumer was revoked its partitions num_rebalance_assignments , (UInt64) - number of times the consumer was assigned to Kafka cluster

, (UInt64) - number of times the consumer was assigned to Kafka cluster is_currently_used , (UInt8) - consumer is in use

, (UInt8) - consumer is in use rdkafka_stat (String) - library internal statistic. See https://github.com/ClickHouse/librdkafka/blob/master/STATISTICS.md . Set statistics_interval_ms to 0 disable, default is 3000 (once in three seconds).

Example:

SELECT *

FROM system . kafka_consumers

FORMAT Vertical

