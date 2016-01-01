chDB
chDB is an in-process SQL OLAP Engine powered by ClickHouse. It is developed by ClickHouse, Inc and open-source contributors.
Features
- In-process SQL OLAP Engine, powered by ClickHouse
- Serverless. No need to install or run ClickHouse services.
- Minimized data copy from C++ to Python with python memoryview
- Input & Output support Parquet, CSV, JSON, Arrow, ORC and 60+ more formats
- Supports Python DB API 2.0: example and custom UDF Functions
- Library bindings for Python, Go, Rust, NodeJS, Bun
- Apache License, Version 2.0
About
- Read the full story about the birth of the chDB project on Auxten's blog
- Read about chDB and its usecases on the Official ClickHouse Blog
- Discover chDB in your browser using codapi examples
- Listen to a brief project introduction courtesy of our hero Alexey Milovidov, the original creator of ClickHouse: